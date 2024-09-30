Gujarat: Shetrunji Dam Overflows For Fifth Year In A Row, IMD Predicts More Rain In Saurashtra

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhavnagar, Sep 30 (IANS) Heavy rainfall across the Saurashtra region has led to Shetrunji Dam in Bhavnagar overflowing on Monday. This marks the fifth consecutive year the dam has overflowed, bringing relief and joy to residents.

As a precautionary measure, authorities have opened 20 dam gates by one foot, and an alert has been issued to people living in nearby areas. Seventeen low-lying villages have been warned to stay vigilant due to the rising water levels.

The affected villages include Nani Rajasthali, Lapaliya, Lakhavad, Maidhar, and Medha in Palitana Taluka, and Bhegali, Dantrad, Pingli, Timana, Shevaliya, Royal, Makhaniya, Talaja, Gorkhi, Lilivav, Tarsara, and Sartanpar in Bhavnagar Taluka. Residents have been urged to remain cautious as the situation develops.

For the first time this year, the Shetrunji Dam has reached overflow levels, with the dam currently receiving an inflow of 1,800 cusecs of water. Water is being released into the river to manage the situation, ensuring that the dam maintains its rule level. The overflowing dam, considered a lifeline for Bhavnagar district, has resolved water supply concerns for Bhavnagar, Palitana, and Gariyadhar. Additionally, it has alleviated irrigation challenges in the district, bringing much-needed relief to farmers and residents.

Meanwhile, according to the latest India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin released on Monday, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected in several places, including Vadodara and Panchmahal districts on September 30 and October 1. However, after 8:30 a.m. on October 2, there is no further forecast for rainfall in Vadodara or Panchmahal, and the IMD predicts dry conditions for October 2 and 3.

Till October 1, Vadodara is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall, ranging between 0.61 to 2.53 inches. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at several places across northern Gujarat including Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Anand, Panchmahal, Dahod, and Mahisagar. Southern Gujarat districts including Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Bharuch, Surat, Dang, Tapi, Navsari, Valsad, and Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli, are also likely to experience similar weather conditions.

Until October 2, Vadodara will likely receive light to moderate rainfall again, with similar amounts as the previous day (0.61 to 2.53 inches). Isolated rain and thundershowers are expected across north and south Gujarat, including Anand, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, and Bharuch. In Saurashtra, districts such as Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, and Diu may also experience rainfall during this period.