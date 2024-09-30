Kremlin Trying To Hide From Public Plans To Increase War Spending - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian authorities are planning to further raise next year's defense budget, while Kremlin officials are trying to focus public attention on scheduled social spending.

That's according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW ) think tank, Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian is reportedly planning to further increase defense spending in 2025, although Kremlin officials appear to be highlighting planned social spending while avoiding discussions of increased defense spending," analysts noted.

Kremlin officials are likely wary of war fatigue among the Russian population and are attempting to maintain public support for the war by highlighting the Kremlin's attention to social projects, ISW wrote.

"Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin claimed on September 24 that the government plans to fulfill "all social obligations to citizens" and highlighted planned funding for medical care, pensions, and national projects," analysts added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian authorities plan to increase defense spending next year to 6.2% of the country's gross domestic product against the background of the ongoing war on Ukraine.

According to the draft budget, Russia is set to increase defense costs to RUB 13.2 trillion ($142 billion) in 2025 against RUB 10.4 trillion scheduled for this year.