Global Times: Chinese Youth Increasingly Embrace, Share Millennia-Old Cultural Traditions

Ziyao, a young Chinese student studying in Boston, the US, recently completed

Black Myth: Wukong, a game playing based on the classic Chinese novel

Journey to the West.

He was excited that this game, rich in traditional cultural elements, has become a sensation in America too. As he observed his American classmates discussing the Monkey King, the architectural styles, and Chinese history, a strong sense of pride surged within him.

"I am witnessing firsthand how Chinese culture is being spread and understood globally in a novel and modern way," Li told the Global Times.

Culture plays a vital role in inspiring national spirit, maintaining identity, and promoting both economic and personal development.

China's achievements over the past 75 years are closely tied to its millennia-old culture and cultural confidence. Generations of young people with strong values and ethics worked to develop Chinese culture and present it to the world.



Chinese civilization has thrived along with the open expression of young people. They relish and discuss with foreign friends China's traditional culture, allowing it to resonate with international audiences.



In ancient times, Chinese ancestors sailed the seas along the historical Maritime Silk Road, spreading Chinese culture toward the rest of the world.

Today, young people, especially Generation Z, are using unique ways to share Chinese culture with the world.

Set new trend

Li mentioned that one of the American Twitch streamers he follows, Zack, also known as Asmongold, a content creator with over 2.9 million YouTube subscribers, once commented that Chinese mythology has a natural freshness for Western players, sparking their desire to explore the unknown.

The cultural elements carried by Black Myth:

Wukong

are also reflected in its music. The game incorporates traditional Chinese melodies from the 1986 hit TV series

Journey to the West

soundtrack, including the iconic track

Celestial Symphony

in key scenes.

"Hearing Celestial Symphony evokes me an indescribable feeling of nostalgia. One of my American classmates told me that the music made him feel as if he were immersed in a world filled with the charm of ancient Eastern culture," Li noted.

With the international success of Celestial Symphony, Li has noticed that many of his classmates have expressed their desire to learn traditional Chinese musical instruments, especially

pipa, which embodies unique Chinese aesthetics.

In a recent interview, US musician Lauv commented on the beauty of

pipa, while interacting with young

pipa

player Liu Jialiang, also known as Marsix.

During the interview, Marsix used

pipa

to perform Lauv's breakout hit

I Like Me Better. Lauv, who is also known as Ari Staprans Leff, is followed by more than 1 million fans on the platform known as X.



The instrument's sound, representing Chinese aesthetics, stunned the Western singer and left him with a look of amazement. Marsix's performance has also revealed how the 2,000-year-old instrument remains versatile in playing global pop music.



"I was thrilled to share our traditional music culture again," the young player told the Global Times. He also emphasized that his journey with

pipa

has always been about "fusion."

Since 2022, Marsix has been posting remixed

pipa

music that blends traditional Chinese melodies with Western genres like jazz, hip-hop, and electronic music.



Through his fusion of traditional Chinese music, Marsix has captured the attention of international fans. On YouTube, netizens commented on Marsix's performance, saying "the Chinese 'guitar' would set a new trend."



"I think the traditional instrument is a tool for us young Chinese musicians to express our open-mindedness to world music," Marsix noted.



Confident in his cultural roots, the young Chinese musician has also inspired many young fans in China to rediscover the beauty of traditional Chinese music. Marsix told the Global Times that most of his fans are in their 20s, and he hopes to guide them on a journey of rediscovering Chinese culture.

"In the past, the word 'pipa' would evoke images of classical performers, but now it represents a trendy instrument played by performers of all ages and genders. Young Chinese musicians are using their creativity to revive the tradition," Zhu Xiao, a Chinese folk music fan and cucurbit flute player, told the Global Times.



Dressed in confidence

For many in Generation Z, wearing Hanfu - traditional Chinese dress - is just like playing

pipa

as a way to reconnect with the cultural root and also a way to express cultural confidence.

Driven by strong curiosity about the world, Chinese storyboard artist Lei Yumeng, better known as Mi Lei, travels between reality and fantasy in her storyboard work. Nearly every piece of work she posts on social media becomes a hit. So far, the Chinese artist has more than 8 million followers on different platforms.

Lei's love for Chinese culture extends to her admiration for Hanfu. She told the Global Times that through her paintings of Hanfu from various dynasties, she can explore the aesthetics and auspicious intentions of ancient Chinese people, as reflected in the clothing's patterns and embroidery.

Lei's embrace of Chinese cultural heritage has been recognized internationally, with her videos on platforms like Instagram earning praise for showcasing traditional clothing. This global appreciation has been a reminder of the richness of her motherland's unique cultural roots, which she said she "has initially taken for granted."

Lei said her work in animation and storytelling is a celebration of China's cultural legacy, a legacy she is "proud to share with the world."

