Stage Set For Last Phase Of Polls In J & K On Oct 1

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- More than 39.18 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their electoral franchise during the last Phase-III of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election to be held on 01st October 2024 across the 40 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) in 7 districts of the Union Territory, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Shri Pandurang K Pole said.

In Kashmir Division, 16 Assembly Constituencies including Karnah, Tregham, Kupwara, Lolab, Handwara, Langate, Sopore, Rafiabad, Uri, Baramulla, Gulmarg, Wagoora-Kreeri, Pattan, Sonawari, Bandipora, Gurez (ST)

and in Jammu Division 24 Assembly Constituencies comprising

Udhampur west,

Udhampur east,

Chenni,

Ramnagar (SC),

Bani,

Billawar, Basohli, Jasrota, Kathua( SC), Hiranagar,

Ramgarh(SC),

Samba, Vijaypur,

Bishnah(SC), Suchetgarh(SC),

R.S Pura, Jammu South,

Bahu, Jammu East,

Nagrota,

Jammu West,

Jammu North,

Akhnoor(SC),

Chhamb will also go to the polls in this phase..

In this phase, there are 5060 Polling stations across 7 districts of Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Udhampur, Samba, Kathua and Jammu will be established. Four election staff, including Presiding Officer will be stationed in every polling station. In total, more than 20,000 Polling staff will be deployed on duty for 3rd

phase election.



Total 39,18,220 lakh voters eligible to exercise their franchise. Out of them, there are 20,09,033 male voters; 19,40,092 female voters and 57 third gender voters. As many as 1.94 lakh youth between the age 18-19 years, along with 35,860 Person with Disabilities (PwDs) and 32,953 elderly voters above the age of 85 are also eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase.

The voting will take place from 7.00 am to 6.00 pm and before that there will be mock poll in the polling stations in presence of the polling agents. Also, the voting will continue even after 6.00 pm, if voter's queue is still there in the Polling Station premises to exercise their right to vote.

There will be 50 polling booths managed by women, known as Pink Polling Stations, 43 polling stations manned by specially abled persons and 40 polling stations manned by youths. Also, there will be 45 green polling stations in order to spread message about environmental concern and 33 Unique Polling stations. 29 polling stations are established near the LOC/ IB for residents residing there. The purpose behind these special polling stations is to spread awareness among sections of society like women, specially abled, first-time young voters to come forward and exercise their right to vote.

Till date more than 1.07 Lacs plants have been planted in the premises of all polling stations

Every polling station will be provided with Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF's) like drinking water, electricity, toilet, ramp, furniture, veranda/shed besides wheelchairs will also be provided to the needy. The ballot unit will also have a list of contesting candidates in braille script. Where ever required, there will be separate queues for senior citizens and specially-abled persons facilitating them with early polling. Additionally, there will be a voter help desk, manned by the concerned Booth Level Officer (BLO), to extend necessary help whenever required.

.

