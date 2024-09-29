American Ambassador Honours Alumni Of US-Funded Exchange Programmes

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) US Ambassador Herro Mustafa Garg proudly hosted the inaugural Alumni Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner at her residence tonight to celebrate the remarkable achievements of distinguished Egyptian alumni of US government-funded exchange programmes. Ambassador Garg congratulated the awardees for outstanding contributions in their fields of work.

The ceremony recognized alumni who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and dedication in their respective professions and who continue to serve their local communities. Further, Ambassador Garg highlighted the importance of these achievements in fostering strong ties between the United States and Egypt.

“Tonight, we gather to honour you, the distinguished alumni of US government-supported programs and to celebrate the robust partnership between our two nations. We are here to recognize awardees who have made exceptional contributions in fields of mutual interest to both the Egyptian and American people. Whether in business development, education, civil society empowerment, STEM, or human rights and the rule of law, these fields are of paramount importance to our communities,” said Garg.

The US Embassy offers exchange programs that promote cultural understanding, educational exchange, and professional development. These programs provide participants with unique opportunities to experience US culture, enhance their skills, and build lasting connections with their counterparts in the United States. Since 1946, nearly 27,000 Egyptian and American alumni have engaged in these invaluable exchange experiences. The US-Egypt partnership means educational and professional exchanges that contribute to a more successful future for the people of both nations.



