Unique gold masterpieces dazzle visitors at Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show

The 54th edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, which concludes tomorrow, Sunday, at Expo Centre Sharjah, has witnessed impressive participation of numerous leading local exhibitors and Emirati designers.

Organised with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), this leading bi-annual exhibition continues to dazzle visitors with unique displays of stunning collections of exquisite jewellery creations and rare pieces intricately crafted from pure gold.

This year’s edition featured an impressive collection of unique designs and artistic masterpieces that captivated visitors and provided the event with a distinctive flair.

Among the highlights was a masterpiece presented by Al Romaizan Jewellery. Crafted from pure gold and shaped like a winged Arabian falcon, the piece is valued at approximately 4.2 million AED. Also prominent in the same pavilion was another exquisite piece shaped like a purebred Arabian horse, with an estimated value of 3.25 million AED.

Salem Al Shueibi Jewellery Establishment also lit up the 54th edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show. As the platinum sponsor of the show, the establishment presented over 80,000 pieces of luxury gold and diamond jewellery that catered to all tastes of customers.

Through its pavilion, which spanned an area of 1,500 square metres, the establishment unveiled this year a new collection of diamond jewellery, in collaboration with Emirati designer Shamma Al Hallami. The collection, named "Eterna Bloom”, features exquisite pieces that shines with unique diamonds and rubies.

The establishment also launched an ambitious community initiative aimed at empowering Emirati women by training them to work in the jewellery industry, in cooperation with local universities.

The initiative welcomes Emirati female students from diverse disciplines with the aim to enhance their communication skills and provide practical and hands-on experience by integrating them into the job market and offering training courses in customer service and client interaction.

In a special statement, Ahmed Anizan, Director of Public Relations and Development at Salem Al Shueibi Establishment, affirmed the establishment’s commitment to representing the UAE in the jewellery sector as a homegrown business.

He also pointed out that the establishment is preparing to open its new gold and jewellery factory in Abu Dhabi. Covering over 9,000 square meters, the factory employs more than 1,200 workers, with a production capacity of up to 10 tons.





