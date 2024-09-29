Retailers in US prepare for possible shut down from longshoremen's strike

(MENAFN) As a dockworkers' strike looms, threatening to shut down ports along the East and Gulf coasts starting this week, Chris Butler, the CEO of the National Tree Company, is increasingly anxious about the impact on his business. With shipments from Asia en route, Butler is worried that if longshoremen begin their strike at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, his company may face significant disruptions. Based in New Jersey, the National Tree Company specializes in importing artificial Christmas trees and other holiday decorations. While a brief strike might still allow for unloading and transportation of the trees in time for the holiday season, an extended closure could mean that about 150,000 trees would miss the crucial peak shopping period.



Butler expressed his concerns about the potential fallout from the strike, noting that if ports were to remain closed into November, the consequences would ripple through various businesses, including his own. “Definitely not an ideal situation,” he stated, underscoring the urgency of the matter. National Tree has already stockpiled or delivered a significant portion of the approximately 2 million artificial trees it sells annually, but the loss of 150,000 trees stranded due to the strike would result in lost revenue. This scenario is compounded by the fact that many businesses are in a similar predicament, with their goods at risk of being stuck at sea.



The strike, involving around 45,000 members of the International Longshoremen's Association, could lead to the shutdown of 36 key ports stretching from Maine to Texas, which are vital for approximately half of the goods shipped in and out of the United States. Notably, West Coast dockworkers are represented by a different union and are not participating in this strike, yet the ramifications could still be widespread. A prolonged strike would not only lead to increased costs for companies as they grapple with shipping delays but could also result in a significant number of goods arriving too late for the important holiday shopping season, further complicating the already precarious supply chain landscape.



In an effort to mitigate the situation, top officials from the Biden administration convened with port operators on Friday, urging them to engage in negotiations with the union before the strike begins on Tuesday. A White House official, who requested anonymity to discuss the ongoing meetings, emphasized the importance of finding a resolution that could prevent significant disruptions to the supply chain and the economy. As the clock ticks down to the potential strike, businesses like National Tree Company are left to prepare for the worst while hoping for a favorable outcome in the negotiations.

