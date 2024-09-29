Sulabh International Celebrates Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 With Pan-India Events

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Sulabh International, a well-known social service organisation, has taken the lead in celebrating the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 campaign by organising a slew of awareness and advocacy programmes and events across the country.

Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 campaign is a fortnightly programme to celebrate Prime Narendra Modi's birthday with a host of social service and cleanliness programmes. It commenced on September 17 and will continue till October 2.

Sulabh International has continued with its tradition of celebrating PM Modi's birthday since 2014. This year also, it has organised a series of special cleanliness programmes and initiatives across the country to honour PM Modi's 74th birthday and to realise his vision for a Cleaner and Greener India.

A look at Sulabh International's cleanliness drives since September 17

On September 27, the leading sanitation agency organised 18 events across 14 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and more, in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Many activities, like sanitation advocacy at public and community toilets and cleaning of black spots, were discussed during the day-long event.

On September 26, Sulabh International hosted 11 events across 9 states, which saw more than 1,100 participants, including volunteers, sanitation workers and the public. Volunteers and sanitation activists sought to encourage and impress upon the people about the need for cleanliness in daily lives.

Sulabh, on September 25, in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, organised 21 events across 12 states.

The agenda of the programme included raising awareness about cleanliness and sanitation and also about the importance of public toilets for a cleaner and safer society. States where this programme was organised included Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and more.

A 'Swachh Himalayas Abhiyan' (Clean Himalayas Campaign) was launched on September 24 in partnership with the Indian Mountaineering Foundation. This initiative saw local communities, environmental groups, and volunteers working together to reduce pollution and protect the vital ecosystem.

On September 19, 2024, Sulabh International hosted a significant event at Kaushal Bhawan in the national capital as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva (Cleanliness is Service) 2024 campaign.

The event, organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Skill Development, was aimed to highlight the importance of sanitation and waste management while actively engaging student volunteers from the Sulabh Sanitation Club, representing several colleges of Delhi.

The 'Swachhta Hi Sewa' campaign, which commenced on September 17, will culminate on October 2, celebrating Mahatma Gandhi's enduring vision for a clean India.