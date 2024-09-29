Israeli Defense Ministry claims Israel guarantees USD8.7 billion arms bundle from America

(MENAFN) The Israeli Defense has announced that the United States has allocated an USD8.7 billion military aid package to Israel, primarily aimed at replenishing the country's air defense systems. The package comprises USD3.5 billion that Israel has already received, designated for essential acquisitions, alongside an additional USD5.2 billion earmarked for the development and enhancement of various defense systems, including the Iron Dome missile defense system, the David’s Sling surface-to-air missile system, and a high-powered laser defense system currently in advanced stages of development.



This announcement follows a meeting between Eyal Zamir, the director general of the Israeli Defense Ministry, and Amanda Dory, the U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, which took place at the Pentagon earlier in the day. While Washington has acknowledged the meeting, it has yet to confirm the specifics of the military aid transfer. It is believed that the funding for this package may derive from a broader USD95 billion foreign aid bill signed by President Joe Biden in April, which allocated USD14.5 billion specifically for Israel, in addition to the approximately USD3 billion in annual military assistance that the U.S. consistently provides to the country.



In a related development, last month, the U.S. State Department confirmed that USD3.5 billion from the aforementioned USD14.5 billion package had already been transferred to Israel for the procurement of U.S.-made weaponry. This appears to correspond with the initial USD3.5 billion referenced in the Israeli Defense Ministry’s announcement, indicating a clear trajectory of U.S. support for Israel’s military capabilities amid ongoing regional tensions.



The funding not only underscores the U.S.-Israel alliance but also highlights the strategic emphasis on enhancing Israel's defense infrastructure in a volatile geopolitical landscape.

MENAFN29092024000045015687ID1108726802