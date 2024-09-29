Qatar Attends 93Rd Executive Council Meeting Of Arab Bureau Of Education For Gulf States

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The State of Qatar, represented by the of Education and Higher Education, participated in the 93rd Executive Council meeting of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States, held at the bureau's headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Qatari delegation was led by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education H E Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi, member of the Executive Council.

Dr. Al Nuaimi, who chaired the Executive Council for this year, opened the meeting with a speech in which he commended the bureau's efforts during the current financial cycle. He also praised the programs for the upcoming cycle, designed to be progressive and aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals and future skills, as evidenced by the outcomes of the bureau's initiatives and events. He acknowledged the efforts of the bureaus centers to provide member states with the necessary educational and scientific competencies and skills.

He stressed the importance of supporting the bureau in achieving the projects and initiatives of its upcoming plan and urged member states to engage positively and continuously with the bureau to ensure its success.

For his part, Director-General of Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States Dr. Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al Asmi, presented the third report on the progress of the bureaus programs and those of its affiliated centers for the 2023-2024 financial cycle, along with plans for the 2025-2026 cycle.

The meeting also discussed various activities and events to be held in the next financial cycle, including the fifth International Educational Conference, which aims to address educational challenges and establish professional relationships with regional and international expertise centers.

It is worth noting that the bureau will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year, marking five decades of expertise in implementing educational initiatives and activities. The bureau has launched numerous initiatives benefiting educational workers and promoted student competition in science and Arabic language through various contests.

Additionally, the Gulf educational digital library was inaugurated during the Executive Council session. The library contains over 2,500 resources and 12 databases.