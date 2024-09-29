America replies to Putin’s nuclear doctrine suggestion

(MENAFN) The United States has responded sharply to Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent warning regarding potential updates to Russia's national nuclear doctrine, labeling his remarks as "irresponsible." During a press conference, suggested that any aggression against Russia by a non-nuclear state, particularly if supported by a nuclear power, could be classified as a "joint attack," which may justify a nuclear response. This proposed revision raises concerns, particularly in the context of a Ukrainian strike utilizing advanced weaponry supplied by the U.S., United Kingdom, or France.



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed strong disapproval in an interview with MSNBC, accusing Putin of "rattling the nuclear saber" and emphasizing the dangerous implications of his statements. Blinken noted the timing of Putin's remarks is particularly troubling, coinciding with the United Nations General Assembly where global leaders are convening to discuss pressing issues, including disarmament and non-proliferation.



In defense of Putin's proposal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified that the intention behind the updated nuclear doctrine is to serve as a warning to Western nations regarding their support of increased Ukrainian military actions against Russia and its ally, Belarus. Peskov stated that the proposal aims to alert these countries to the potential consequences of their involvement in hostilities against Russia, regardless of whether nuclear weapons are used.



The ongoing tension surrounding this issue underscores the delicate balance of international relations and the pressing need for dialogue on nuclear disarmament and stability among world powers.

