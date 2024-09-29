New Book On Princess Diana Makes BIG Claim About, James Hewitt, Prince Harry's Rumoured Biological Father

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prince Harry and his royal lineage have been under massive scrutiny for decades. Several reports and even royal experts have expressed a possibility that James Hewitt, not King Charles, is Prince Harry's biological father. Hewitt was the riding instructor of the late Princess Diana. A new by Diana's hairdresser, Richard Dalton, has once again addressed the controversy.

What did the new book on Diana say about Harry's rumoured father?

According to the New York Post, the book rejected claims hinting Prince Harry to be the son of Hewitt. The similarity between Prince Harry and Hewitt's ginger hair and freckles fueled the speculations. Addressing the similarity in his book, Dalton said that Harry got his ginger hair from the royal family only. He also gave another reason to reject the rumour.



“Harry was already born a while before her relationship with Hewitt. And I don't think it's possible,” New York Post quoted Dalton as saying.



What Dalton has to say about Harry's ginger hair?

Rejecting the media speculations, Dalton presented another reason for Harry to have ginger or red hair.

“Harry and the Spencer family have red hair. Charles, Diana's brother, had bright red hair when he was [in] college. And I used to cut his hair then. [Diana's sister] Sarah, has bright red hair. [Diana's other sister] Jane was more or less the same colouring as Diana,” he said.