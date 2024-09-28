Egypt Pushes Forward With“Great Transfiguration” Project In Saint Catherine

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Prime Mostafa Madbouly visited Saint Catherine, a city known for its spiritual significance, to review the progress of the“Great Transfiguration” project. The project, located on the sacred grounds of Mount Sinai, aims to transform the area into a world-class spiritual and destination.

The“Great Transfiguration” project is a national scheme comprising 14 plans for the development of South Sinai. It focuses on the area of Mount Sinai behind St Catherine's Monastery, the place where God appeared to Moses and gave him the Ten Commandments according to the Old Testament of the Bible.











The project has long been demanded by investors and Sinai residents to achieve the optimum use of St Catherine's natural resources and the legacy of an area full of religious sites that has been in desperate need of infrastructure and utility networks.

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi followed up on the execution of all project elements ahead of its opening, ensuring it aligns with its historical and cultural significance.

The“Great Transfiguration” is being implemented by the Central Agency for Urbanisation, an affiliate of the Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, with the joint cooperation of the Ministries of Tourism and Environment. It includes plans to reuse underground water and establish a road network linking the touristic destinations of South Sinai, such as Dahab and Sharm El-Sheikh.

Madbouly, accompanied by government officials, received a presentation outlining the project's components, which include the development of Saint Catherine Airport, being undertaken by the Engineering Authority of the Armed Forces.

Amr Al-Aoufi, a member of the governor's technical office, presented details of the project's scope and the progress made by each contracting company. The projects currently under construction include a new visitor centre at the entrance of the city at Wadi El-Quds Square.

There is also the“Peace Square and Building,” a 12,000 square metre site which will include an outdoor celebration area, a museum, a theatre, a conference hall, a cafeteria, and meeting rooms. The existing eco-lodge is being expanded, featuring 74 chalets and a new restaurant, to accommodate a growing number of visitors.

A new eco-lodge in Wadi El-Raha is being developed, with 192 environmentally friendly rooms and 56 suites. A mountain hotel covering 12,900 square metres will feature multiple views of Saint Catherine's Monastery, the Mount of Transfiguration plateau, and Wadi El-Raha. The hotel will incorporate a large cave in the mountains, creating a unique setting with panoramic views.

Adjacent to the mountain's foot, a desert garden will connect the new eco-lodge with the mountain hotel, and a pedestrian walkway, known as“Moses' Path,” will mimic the historical route of Moses through Wadi El-Raha, leading to the Mount of Transfiguration. The project also includes a new residential area in the Zeitouna region, which will include residential units, services, and 21 hotel complexes with a total of 546 residential units.

The“Great Transfiguration” project includes upgrading the existing ecolodge and constructing a new one, establishing a Peace Park, building a hotel on the mountain, opening a new visitors' centre and administrative complex, and developing the touristic area and the heritage centre in the city.

It will also focus on upgrading the residential area of the local Bedouin and building a new residential compound, developing the Valley of the Monastery, and constructing a new road and utilities network with safety measures against floods.











There will also be a spiritual sanctuary in the mountains surrounding the Holy Valley, which will become a premium destination for holistic and therapeutic tourism, in addition to being a mecca for mountain climbers. The project will make available various touristic and entertainment services for visitors, such as golf cars to transport tourists from the parking area to the St Catherine Monastery, one of the world's most ancient Christian monasteries.

Madbouly emphasised the government's commitment to overcoming any obstacles encountered during the project's implementation. He stressed the importance of operationalization as a key factor in the project's success, highlighting the need to secure operators for the various tourism facilities within the project. He particularly urged for the prompt signing of agreements with potential operators for tourism projects in the Zeitouna region.

The Prime Minister also directed that work be intensified to accelerate the project's completion and the opening of various facilities.

He also stressed the need to provide more services and recreational activities, particularly in the Zeitouna region, transforming it from a residential area into a hotel complex capable of accommodating the expected influx of tourists. This would create strong attractive elements for the project, facilitating its high-level marketing.

During his visit to the site, Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities Sherif El-Sherbiny explained the project's components to the Prime Minister.

“The Ministry has developed a comprehensive plan for the“Great Transfiguration” project on the land of peace in Saint Catherine, with the goal of creating a spiritual destination on the mountains surrounding the Holy Valley,” El-Sherbiny said.“It will be a global destination for spiritual, mountain, health, and environmental tourism.

The project will provide all tourism and recreational services for visitors, promote the development of the city and its surrounding areas while preserving the environmental, visual, and heritage character of the pristine nature, and provide accommodation for those working on Saint Catherine's projects.”

He explained that the Ministry is implementing the project through the Central Agency for Reconstruction and the Sinai Development Authority, with funding from the New Urban Communities Authority.