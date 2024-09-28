Ukraine's Cinc Touring Battlefield Hotspots In Ukraine's East - General Staff
9/28/2024 3:11:58 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, deployed in the hottest areas of the Eastern Front.
The General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.
"The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is in the hottest areas of the front, with the combat brigades of the Eastern Front - the Vuhledar, Kurakhove, and Pokrovsk axes. Everyone is working hard, in combat mode. The main goal is to effectively destroy enemy firepower and manpower," the statement said.
The commander-in-chief expressed his gratitude to every soldier, sergeant, and officer for their steadfastness, bravery, and effectiveness on the battlefield.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, CinC Syrskyi conferred awards on servicemen from the 68th Oleksa Dovbush Separate Hunting Brigade.
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
