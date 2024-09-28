Russian War Criminal Liquidated In Town Near Moscow In Brazen Operation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian colonel responsible for the training of drone operators was liquidated in Kolomna, Moscow region.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense (HUR), Ukrinform reports.

"On September 27, 2024, in the town of Kolomna, Moscow region of the Russian Federation, Russian army Colonel Aleksey Vladimirovich Kolomeytsev was liquidated. Kolomeytsev, 51, was in charge of the 924th State cCnter (military unit 20924) of unmanned of the Russian Defense Ministry, which trains specialists in the combat use of drones, including the Shaheds, as well as UAV maintenance personnel," the statement reads.

It is noted that Kolomeytsev was directly involved in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and is complicit in war crimes against Ukraine.

According to sources in Ukraine's defense intelligence, the hit was the result of a special operation by the local resistance movement coordinated by the HUR.

"The resistance movement is scaling up, expanding its activities throughout Russia and beyond, as we warned earlier. Every Russian war criminal, everyone involved in aggression against Ukraine is our target, regardless of position, age, gender, and location. We will aliminate everyone whose hands are drenched in the blood of Ukrainians until the Russian regime stops the war and is held accountable for all its crimes," once source said.

