Ukraine Downs Two Russian Missiles, 69 Killer Drones Overnight Sat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian defense forces shot down two Russian Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 69 Shahed one-way attack drones launched by Russia since Friday evening.

That's according to the Ukrainian Air Force Command , Ukrinform reports.

From 19:00 on Friday, September 27, to 8:00 on Saturday, September 28, the Ukrainian radars detected 77 air targets in the country's airspace.

Those included two Iskander-M ballistic missiles launched from the temporarily occupied Crimea; two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles launched from the airspace over the temporarily captured part of the Zaporizhzhia region; 73 attack UAVs of the Shahed type launched from Russia's Kursk, Primorsk-Akhtarsk, and Oryol regions, as well as from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Ukraine's defense forces repelled the attack in a joint effort by the Air Force, anti-aircraft missile forces, e-warfare units, and mobile fire groups.

Ukraine downed two Kh-59/69 missiles and 69 Shahed drones over Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Rivne, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions.

Another drone flew toward Russia and three more disappeared from radars in Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the night of September 28, air defense destroyed nearly 15 Russian drones that attacked Kyiv.