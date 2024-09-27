Creative Diagnostics Introduces T-2/HT-2 Toxin Test Reagents To Ensure Food Safety

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Creative Diagnostics, a leading and supplier of antibodies, small molecule conjugates and critical assay reagents for the analysis of food, feed, environmental and toxicological samples, has introduced its comprehensive range of T-2/HT-2 Toxin Test Reagents to meet the growing demand for accurate and efficient detection of T-2 and HT-2 mycotoxins, ensuring food safety and consumer protection.



T-2 and HT-2 toxins are type A trichothecene mycotoxins produced by fungi of the genus Fusarium. Since T-2 toxin is readily metabolized to HT-2 toxin and T-2 and HT-2 toxins are often found together in infected grain, the two mycotoxins are often analyzed together. The combination of T-2 and HT-2 affects many crops, especially grains and feeds such as corn, wheat, barley, millet, corn gluten feed, corn gluten meal, corn DDGS and bran.



These mycotoxins can cause illness in animals and humans if diseased grains are consumed. Animals affected by the toxins include swine, dairy cattle, poultry, dogs, cats and horses. Effects of the toxins include digestive disorders, bleeding, edema, oral lesions, dermatitis, and blood disorders. In addition, T-2 toxin is the primary causative toxin in human gastrointestinal toxic leukemia.



As food safety awareness has increased in recent years, the European Union (EU) recommended maximum levels for both toxins in food and feed in 2013. To comply with these EU guidelines, grain must be analyzed accurately and reliably. Creative Diagnostics has developed a robust portfolio of T-2/HT-2 Toxin Test Reagents to detect the presence of T-2 and HT-2 toxins in various food products, empowering laboratory researchers, food manufacturers, and regulatory agencies to safeguard public health.



The product line includes a comprehensive array of reagents, such as T2-toxin ELISA Kits, HT2-Toxin Standard, T-2 Toxin Test, and RHATM anti-T-2 toxin monoclonal antibody. For example, the T2-toxin ELISA Kit is designed for quantitative measurement of T-2 toxin in feed, and the T-2 Toxin Test can be used for rapid qualitative analysis of T-2 Toxin in grain/feed. These reagents offer exceptional sensitivity and specificity, enabling precise quantification of these toxins in diverse food matrices.



Creative Diagnostics is committed to developing high quality reagents to support the advancement of mycotoxin detection. Through years of research and technical staff experience, Creative Diagnostics has successfully developed a range of antigens and antibodies for use in immunoassays and has established ELISA and lateral flow immunoassay test platforms. As a result, this new product line of T-2/HT-2 Toxin Test Reagents, backed by the company's extensive R&D, can ensure optimal performance and reliable results.



Creative Diagnostics is dedicated to supporting the global food safety community by offering comprehensive solutions for mycotoxin detection and analysis. For more information about the testing products and the company's comprehensive portfolio of food safety solutions, please visit



Creative Diagnostics is a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, small molecule conjugates and critical assay reagents for the analysis of food, feed, environmental and toxicological samples. Its product portfolio covers a wide range of analytes including mycotoxins, drug residues, pesticides, contaminants, food allergens, food pathogens and vitamins. The company also assists customers in the rapid development, manufacture and commercialization of small molecule antigens, antibodies and food safety lateral flow strips for any market segment.

