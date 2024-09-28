Two Men Explode On Anti-Personnel Mines In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 27, two men exploded on anti-personnel mines in the Kherson region.

This was reported by the Communication Department of the Kherson Regional Ukrinform reports.

“In Kozatske and Shyroka Balka, two men aged 58 and 71 exploded on Russian anti-personnel mines ,” the report says.

According to the report, both were taken to medical institutions with explosive injuries and traumatic amputations of their feet.

Woman wounded during shelling of Novodmytrivka inregion dies in hospital

It is noted that Kherson region remains one of the most mined and contaminated with explosive objects.

As reported, over the past day, September 27, one person was killed and 21 wounded in Kherson region as a result of Russian aggression, including two children.