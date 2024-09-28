Congress Objects To Manohar Khattar’S ‘People In Farmers Garb’ Remarks

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) National Spokesperson Pawan Khera on Saturday objected to Union Manohar Lal Khattar's 'insulting' remarks on the farmers agitation, saying that this was a reflection of their 'anti-farmer mindset'.

"Making anti-farmer statements during election time shows that Khattar is still upset with Prime Minister Modi. What else does this indicate?," Khera told IANS.

A day ago, former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, addressing party workers in Ambala said that there are 'many people in the garb of farmers' who want to destabilise the government.

He further said that such people will soon be 'exposed' as people of Haryana won't allow them to set foot in the state.

Congress Spokesperson also praised Priyanka Gandhi's poll campaigns, saying that she has always stood for issues concerning women and farmers.

Recalling Priyanka's backing of the wrestlers' stir in the capital, Khera said, "When Vinesh Phogat along with wrestlers sat in protest, it was Priyanka Gandhi who stood by her. Neither the Prime Minister nor anyone from his party came forward to support them, they rather stood with Brij Bhushan.”

“All this happened when the protest was happening just a few kilometres from the PM's residence," he added.

Regarding the controversy in Himachal Pradesh over nameplate regulations, Khera clarified that the Congress government has not implemented any such decision.

"We have not taken any decision regarding nameplates. Our focus is on ensuring that street vendors and hawkers are given space and legal protection but nameplate regulations were not a decision made by us," he said.

On Friday, Congress sought a“written explanation” from Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh over the controversy he triggered with his announcement that all eateries and food stalls would have to display the owner's ID card.