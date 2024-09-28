Death Toll From Drone Strike On Hospital In Sumy Rises To 8

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sumy, the death toll from a double attack by enemy UAVs has risen to eight.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleksii Drozdenko, Ukrinform reports.

“Russia attacked one of the city's hospitals with Shaheds. Currently, we know about 8 dead,” Drozdenko said.

According to him, the number of wounded is currently eleven.

113 patients were evacuated from the hospital attacked by enemy UAVs.

As reported, on the morning of September 28, Russians carried out a double drone strike on Sumy.

The first strike killed one person and damaged the ceiling of several floors of the hospital.

The evacuation of patients and staff began. Rescuers and police arrived at the scene to help people. At the same time, during the evacuation of patients, the enemy struck again.

Seven people were reported dead, including a policeman . Another policeman was wounded. Two medics were among the seriously wounded.