Mexico's Men And Women Sweep To Homeless World Cup Triumphs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Seoul: Mexico won both the men's and women Homeless World Cups on Saturday in Seoul, in an event partnered by for the first time.

Mexico's men beat England 6-5 in the final at Hanyang University in Seoul, shortly after the women's team secured a 5-2 victory against Romania.

The country's women players, some carrying Mexican national flags, rushed on to the field to embrace their teammates after the men's team secured their victory.

Lithuania were third in the men's event, while Poland took bronze in the women's.

This year's was the first edition hosted in Asia since it began in 2003.

Image: Angelica Ibarra Rodriguez / Homeless World Cup website

Billing itself as helping participants change their lives for the better through football, the Homeless World Cup sparked a feel-good documentary starring Bill Nighy, plus a 2023 Korean movie called "Dream".

This year's tournament featured 52 teams from 38 countries worldwide and was the first since FIFA signed an agreement to partner organisers the Homeless World Cup Foundation.

"FIFA is excited to contribute, because we share the view of the Homeless World Cup Foundation that football is a force for good," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said last month.

FIFA, as well as providing trophies and medals, streamed the event free on the FIFA+ platform.

There was free admission to matches, which comprised two halves of seven minutes.