Iran's Supreme Leader To Give Televised Address On Lebanon Developments

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Iran's Supreme Leader Sayyid Ali is likely to give a televised address later Saturday following rapid developments in the region as Israel continued with its strikes in Lebanon. The strikes, according to the Israeli military, have led to the death of Hezollah top brass including the group's iconic leader Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah. Hezbollah has neither confirmed nor denied the Israeli claim so far.

Earlier Iran's Supreme Leader chaired an emergency meeting of the National Security Council late Friday night following the developments, reports reaching here said.

The Israeli military destroyed several residential towers in the densely populated Dahiyeh neighbourhood of Beirut in a massive attack using bunker buster munitions from air.

Supporters display portraits of Ayatollah Khamenei and Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah at a function in Beirut- File Photo

It is pertinent to note that this is the first time Ayatollah Khamenei convened a meeting of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, the group that responds to national security threats, domestic and international, and shapes foreign and national policy, since July. The last time the group sat down with the Iranian Supreme leader was shortly after the assassination of Hamas' then-political bureau head Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. Haniyeh's killing was also attributed to Israel.

Earlier Iran's Embassy in Lebanon described Israel's Friday strikes in Beirut as a serious game-changing escalation, warning that the occupying regime will face punishment over the bloody onslaught.

In an intense bombardment, the occupation laid waste to several building blocks in Beirut's Dahiyeh district under the pretext of striking a depot of missiles belonging to the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, with local media reporting upwards of 300 casualties as a result of the aggression.

According to Channel 12 besids Ali Karki, the commander of Hezbollah's Southern Front, Zainab Nasrallah, the daughter of Hassan Nasrallah was also killed in the massive Israeli attack besides scores of other top brass. However, there has been no official confirmation Hezbollah of these reports.

“There is no doubt that this reprehensible crime and reckless behavior represent a serious escalation that changes the rules of the game, and that its perpetrator will be appropriately punished and disciplined.”

Meanwhile the Iranian state controlled media maintained silence on Israeli claims about Hassan Nasrallah with television channels rather showing pro-Hezbollah supporters taking to the streets of Tehran, waving Palestinian and Hezbollah flags with calls for“Revenge”

Meanwhile, Iran has also requested an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, a forum of Muslim countries, to discuss the attack.