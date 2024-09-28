Police Colonel Ihor Poladych Killed In Russian Attack On Sumy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Colonel Ihor Poladych was killed in a double drone attack on a hospital in Sumy in the morning while on duty.

This was reported by the Communications Department of the Sumy Regional Police , Ukrinform reports.

“This morning, Russian terrorists launched a second air strike on the regional center when police officers had already arrived at the scene. As a result of the attack, the head of the personnel sector of the Sumy District Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Sumy region, Police Colonel Ihor Poladych, was fatally wounded,” the statement said.

It is noted that Poladych devoted more than 20 years to the service in the internal affairs bodies. During the full-scale invasion of the Russian armed forces, he fulfilled his professional duties until his last breath.

The deceased police officer was 43 years old and is survived by his mother, wife, son and daughter.

The management and all personnel of the Sumy police expressed condolences to the family of the deceased.

As reported, on the morning of September 28, Russians carried out a double drone strike on Sumy. The first strike killed one person and damaged the ceiling of several floors of the hospital.

The evacuation of patients and staff began. Rescuers and police arrived at the scene of the shelling to help people.

During the evacuation of patients, the enemy struck again. Seven people were killed, including a policeman. Another policeman was wounded, and two medics are among the seriously wounded, currently undergoing surgery. In total, 12 people were wounded.

Photo: National Police