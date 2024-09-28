(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

First Canadian immigration AI By Immigration News Canada A Huge Success

INC - Immigration News Canada's AI tool is continuously improving, with feedback satisfaction improving from around 80% to nearly 90%.

- Kamal Deep Singh, Director of INC NewsETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Immigration News Canada launched the world's first and only free Artificial Intelligence chatbot approximately a month ago, dedicated exclusively to answering immigration queries via generative chat and providing answers related to latest Canada immigration news .This cutting edge AI tool powered by Open AI's Chat GPT-4o model is now revolutionizing how professionals and individuals obtain information about Canada and its immigration procedures.Reviewing the feedback from users, we are excited to announce achieving a nearly 90% satisfaction rate in the last 14 days.Users can access the generative AI chat by clicking on our logo in the bottom right corner of their screen while visiting our website, INC News .Not only this our Immigration News Canada AI tool is getting a good traction only with word of mouth without being actively advertised on various social media platforms and web, except for twitter.Since it's launch almost a month ago, AI chatbot has achieved user feedback of answering around 80% of the questions there and then with satisfaction.This is a huge benchmark where users wait for a response without any response time on traditional forums, getting answers on the spot.This implies that Immigration News Canada's ai tool is continuously improving with feedback satisfaction improving from around 80% to nearly 90%.It is important to note that a lot of initial feedback were intentionally negative and vague, with individuals providing negative feedback because they are just anti-immigration, rather than giving actual feedback to generated responses by AI to queries.So we can say that usually Immigration News Canada's ai tool is giving accurate information when provided with correct information and prompts in questions.While we continue to train our immigration AI model, we must expect certain vague responses from AI when not provided with enough information in questions.“We are continuously improving the model by feeding the ever changing information related to Canadian immigration, while our AI continues to even provide answers to questions that are even not related to Canadian immigration. This is impressive.” Says, Kamal Deep Singh, RCIC, CEO of INC - Immigration News Canada.Ironically, it's even hard for AI to keep up with ever-changing immigration policies and new announcements, but our team updates the model within 24-hours of any new announcement.Moving forward, we are training our AI model to help users understand all the aspects of information with the goal of achieving a 100% satisfaction rate.

Kamal Deep Singh

INC - Immigration News Canada

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.