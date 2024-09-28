Panama To Launch Special Tourist Packages For More International Travelers
Demetrio Maduro, president of the board of directors of the National Fund for tourism Promotion, said that they will insist on increasing the resources of this organization to $25 million annually.
The tourism sector generated more than $3 billion in revenue for the Panamanian Economy in the first half of the year and that figure is expected to increase to exceed the $5,451.9 million reported in 2023 and reach 1.9 million tourists.
Panama is getting set to launch special tourist packages to attract more international travelers.
