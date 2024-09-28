Panama To Launch Special Tourist Packages For More International Travelers

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Demetrio Maduro, president of the board of directors of the National Fund for Promotion, said that they will insist on increasing the resources of this organization to $25 million annually.

The tourism sector generated more than $3 billion in revenue for the Panamanian in the first half of the year and that figure is expected to increase to exceed the $5,451.9 million reported in 2023 and reach 1.9 million tourists.

Panama is getting set to launch special packages to attract more international travelers.



