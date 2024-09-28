AAFT Session 2024-25 Commences With Grandeur And Visionary Insights

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The AAFT has marked another milestone as it embarks on its 2024-25 academic session with an impressive opening ceremony filled with enthusiasm and inspiration. This year also commemorates the institution's thirty-one years of excellence in education, cementing its status as an international brand of repute.



With a legacy that spans over three decades, AAFT has nurtured and trained over 30,000 students who are now making significant contributions across 145 countries. The academy is recognized globally, serving as a case study in 27 nations and proudly holding the record for producing the largest number of celebrities in India.



During the inaugural session, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, addressed the new batch of students, welcoming them to a transformative educational journey.“I congratulate all of you for joining AAFT and wish you a very successful and pleasant stay. We have completed thirty-one years in education, and AAFT is now an international brand,” Dr. Marwah stated. He emphasized the institution's global reach and its crucial role in shaping future leaders in the media and arts industries.



Dr. Marwah highlighted the vital role of education in the nation's growth, noting,“We are the fifth-largest economy and are steadily marching towards becoming the third biggest in the world. Education will play a key role in bringing prosperity to the country. Develop a sense of commitment and result-oriented performance; everyone's efforts will matter now. Put your best foot forward, learn well to perform well, as there is no alternative to hard work.”



The event also featured addresses by distinguished personalities, including renowned artist Nawal Kishore, motivational speaker Simerjeet Singh, and acclaimed animation film director Charuvi Agarwal, who shared their wisdom and encouraged students to pursue excellence in their respective fields.



The commencement of the 2024-25 session at AAFT underscores the institution's unwavering commitment to fostering talent and providing students with the tools they need to succeed on a global stage.



