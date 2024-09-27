S&W Seed Company To Delay Form 10-K Filing For Fiscal Year 2024

The delayed filing is due to the voluntary plan of administration ("VA") S&W Seed Company Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, adopted on July 24, 2024, and the additional time required to complete and compile the necessary information related to the potential outcome(s) of the VA process, and its impact on related disclosures throughout the Annual Report on Form 10-K, and required to prepare a complete filing. The Company anticipates that it will file its 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 and conduct a conference call in early October 2024.

About S&W Seed Company

Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global multi-crop, middle-market agricultural company headquartered in Longmont, Colorado. S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed company which supplies a range of sorghum, forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa and sorghum seeds with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W also has a commercial presence in pasture and sunflower seeds, and through a partnership, is focused on sustainable biofuel feedstocks primarily within camelina. For more information, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "anticipates," "believe," "may," "future," "plan," "should" or "expects." Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the expected timing of the filing of the Form 10-K. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties related to the compilation and finalization of the Company's financial statements and Annual Report. These and other risks are identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2023 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.