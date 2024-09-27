Hairclub Gives Free Back-To-School Haircuts With Boys & Girls Club

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hair Club for Men, Ltd., ("HairClub"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of

Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd., the world's leading provider of total hair loss solutions, partnered with Girls and Boys Club of America to give free haircuts to kids for back-to-school.

At HairClub, we help people step into confidence with the hair they envision for themselves. Our stylists understand every appointment has the potential to change someone's life, and we approach each session with this belief in mind. That's why we're thrilled to announce that during August and September, select HairClub centers partnered with local Boys & Girls Clubs chapters to offer free haircuts to kids in need so they can start the school year with enthusiasm.

Our commitment to changing lives has always been extended to people of all ages. After a few successful years of partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs, we are proud to continue this relationship, giving back to communities and making a tangible difference in the lives of young students. This isn't "just" a free haircut. To the kids of the Boys & Girls Clubs, it means facing the new school year with a strengthened sense of self-esteem, ready to take on any challenge.

When children feel proud of their appearance, it sets a positive tone for their academic and social success. This aligns with both HairClub's mission and the goals of the Boys & Girls Clubs-to uplift, empower, and provide opportunities for growth. We're committed to making this difference in our communities.

With nearly 50 years of experience, HairClub is a leader in understanding the deep personal connection people have with their hair and how their hair impacts their confidence and self-esteem. While we primarily focus on providing solutions for hair loss, we also believe in offering support to all members of the community. That's why this initiative is especially important to us.

As we continue to partner with organizations like the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, we remain committed to serving our communities with care, passion, and gratitude. "A heartfelt thank you to HairClub Stylists for their incredible support and generosity to offer their time and skills to Boys and Girls Club.

They made a lasting impact and should inspire us all", says Michele Avis, VP of Human Resources.

About

HairClub

Founded in 1976, HairClub is

North America's

leading provider of proven hair loss prevention and regrowth, hair replacement, and hair restoration solutions. For nearly 50 years, HairClub has helped hundreds of thousands restore their hair and transform their lives. Today, HairClub has over 100 locations throughout

the United States,

Canada

and

Puerto Rico

and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of

Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd., the world's leading provider of total hair loss solutions. For more information, visit

hairclub .

SOURCE HairClub

