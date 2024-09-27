Preparations For Heating Season Are At Final Stage - Chernyshov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Naftogaz Group is at the final stage of preparations for the 2024-2025 heating season.

Naftogaz Group CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

During his working visit to the Lviv region, he attended a thermal power managed by Naftogaz Group and a production facility of JSC Ukrgasvydobuvannya.

“I had the opportunity to talk to the teams from the enterprises and discuss urgent issues. It is important that even during the war, we increase production and restore networks and equipment to keep Ukrainians warm,” Chernyshov noted.

He emphasized that the task of the Group's companies is to get through the upcoming winter.

As reported, Naftogaz Group is strengthening its cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme on energy security and the 2024/2025 heating season, particularly on purchasing gas piston units.

