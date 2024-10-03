Climate Change Woes: Kashmir's Apple Production Drops 30% For Second Year

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Apple production in Kashmir has plummeted by at least 30% for the second consecutive year due to climate change and erratic weather patterns.

Growers across the region said that a series of adverse weather conditions during the critical fruit set season led to a huge drop in their yields.

Farmers said that March was characterised by dry, high temperatures, followed by a wet, cool April and a prolonged dry spell that adversely affected fruit production.

These erratic conditions disrupted essential spray schedules and led to outbreaks of scab and other diseases which further diminished an already low harvest, they said, adding that recent hailstorms and the prevalence of leaf miners have severely impacted both the quantity and quality of apple production.

Irshad Ahmad, a grower from Anantnag district, said that in some areas, production has dropped to just 70% of last year's yield.

Jahangir Ahmad Dar, a fruit grower from Watchi Shopian, reported a drastic decline in his harvest.“I went from around 1,200 apple boxes last year to barely 300 this year,” he said.

He explained that many marginal farmers are struggling to cover the costs of pesticides and fertilizers, particularly since more expensive treatments were necessary to combat diseases.

After years of challenges, including untimely snowfall and hailstorms, growers had hoped for better returns this year, but those hopes have been dashed.

Recent hail storms in south Kashmir have caused huge damage to apple crops, compelling growers to call for immediate government action, including the implementation of a crop insurance scheme to mitigate their losses.

Bashir Ahmad Bashir, president of the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers and Dealers Association, confirmed that overall production has decreased by approximately 30% this year due to erratic spring weather and recent hailstorms.

“The apple industry has been facing several challenges,” Bashir said, adding that there is a dire need for a crop insurance scheme to protect growers from future losses.

While last year's production was also low, higher prices provided some relief, a situation that has not repeated this year due to decreased demand.

Kashmir typically produces over 20 lakh metric tonnes of apples annually, occasionally reaching up to 25 lakh metric tonnes. The 2017 economic survey of J&K indicated that half of Kashmir's population relies directly or indirectly on the apple industry, with over 3.5 lakh hectares dedicated to apple cultivation.