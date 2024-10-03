NCORD Implements Robust Strategy To Combat Drug Abuse Among Students

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The District Level Committee for NCORD has devised a comprehensive strategy to address the rising complaints and evidence of drug and substance abuse, particularly among students residing in hostels and paying guest accommodations (PGs).

In a recent NCORD meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, the district's action plan and progress in combating substance abuse and dismantling the illegal narcotics trade were discussed.

The minutes of the meeting reveal a significant focus on the issue, particularly regarding students.

During the meeting, the Drug De-addiction Centre at SMHS Hospital shared alarming statistics. From April to August 2024, there were 708 new outpatient department (OPD) registrations, with a cumulative total of 6,818 registered patients.

The centre also recorded 120 in-patient admissions (IPD) for treatment and a staggering 29,357 follow-up consultations over a five-month period.

Similarly, the Addiction Treatment Facility (ATF) at SKIMS, Bemina, reported 158 new patients seeking help, with 14,781 cumulative follow-up sessions during the same timeframe.

Law enforcement agencies in Srinagar shared that between April and August 2024, 20 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were registered, resulting in 35 arrests.

Additionally, 11 individuals were detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act.

Regarding seizures, 139.65 kg of heroin, 15.105 kg of poppy straw, bhang, 2.69 kg of Charas, 17.8 grams of brown sugar, 36 bottles of psychoactive syrups and capsules, and 3.5 kg of ganja were confiscated in the district during the same period.

The committee also reviewed efforts to eradicate wild cannabis and poppy cultivation. Over 82 Kanals of wild cannabis were reported to have been destroyed.