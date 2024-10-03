Energy Ministry Representatives, French Partners Discuss Priorities Of Assistance To Energy Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Deputy Roman Andarak discussed the priorities of assistance to the Ukrainian energy sector with Armel Castets, Deputy Director for International Financing of Enterprises and Foreign Trade Support at the Directorate General of the Treasury of France.

That's according to the Energy Ministry's press service, Ukrinform reports.

“These priorities include equipment for repairs, turbines and gas piston units to increase distributed generation capacity, as well as powerful generators to provide backup power to critical infrastructure facilities,” the statement says.

The parties also discussed cooperation under a grant agreement signed in Paris in early June, where the priority areas are the development of energy storage systems, reconstruction and modernization of substations, and the development of smart grids. The Energy Ministry reports that Ukrainian and French companies have already started implementing 14 projects in the respective areas.

The French side expressed its readiness to respond promptly to Ukraine's requests by providing the necessary equipment and financial support.

It is noted that Ukraine has already received 37 shipments of humanitarian aid of energy equipment from France.

As reported, in September, Ukrainian Deputy Energy Minister Roman Andarak discussed cooperation in modernizing the Ukrainian energy system with representatives of French companies

Photo credit: gov