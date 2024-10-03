US Recognized Slowness Of Its Defense Industry
China is experiencing economic problems, but its defense
spending is growing, and in some areas the Chinese defense industry
is significantly ahead of the American one,
Azernews reports.
China develops and manufactures weapons systems designed to
deter the United States in a short time, its defense industry
actually works as in a military environment, the article says.
So, China has already caught up with the United States in its
ability to create weapons in huge quantities. This country has
become the world's largest shipbuilder, ahead of its rival: China's
production capacity in this area, according to the FA, is about 230
times higher than the American ones.
Between 2021 and early 2024, China's defense enterprises
produced over 400 modern fighter jets and 20 large warships. The
country has also been able to double its stock of nuclear warheads
and more than double its stock of ballistic and cruise missiles. A
new stealth bomber was also developed.
All this, the authors of the article note, has turned the
People's Republic of China into a "military heavyweight," while the
United States defense industry is unable to keep up with such
development, it lacks resources and flexibility.
