Iran Resumes Flights After Missile Attacks On Israel

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Oct 4 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran has resumed flights to and from the country, as of yesterday, following their suspension after Iranian missile on Israel on Tuesday evening, according to a spokesman of Iran's Civil Organisation (CAO).

CAO spokesman, Jafar Yazarlou, announced that, the flight restrictions were lifted after ensuring that the conditions were favourable and secure for flights.

He added, were permitted to resume flights starting at 5:00 a.m. local time (0130 GMT) yesterday.

Iran fired about 180 missiles at Israel on Tuesday said, the strike is in retaliation for Israel's assassinations of Hamas Politburo Chief, Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Iranian commander, Abbas Nilforoushan, as well as, its intensification of“malicious acts” with U.S. support, in its offensives against Lebanese and Palestinians.– NNN-IRNA

