DPRK To Use All Offensive Forces Including Nuclear If Attacked: Top Leader

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PYONGYANG, Oct 4 (NNN-KCNA) – The top leader of the People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), said, the country would use all offensive forces, including nuclear weapons, if enemies attempt to use armed forces, encroaching upon the DPRK sovereignty, it was reported today.

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, made the remarks, while inspecting a training base of the special operation units.

Kim stressed that, the enemies' threatening rhetoric, action, trick and attempt, will not take away the DPRK's nuclear weapons, and the country“has irreversibly secured the absolute strength as a nuclear power, and the system and function for using it.”

“To pray for good luck of survival in a military conflict with the nuclear weapons state would be a foolish thing,” and“if such situation comes, the permanent existence of Seoul and the Republic of Korea would be impossible,” the DPRK leader was quoted as saying.– NNN-KCNA