Locals Say PM Modi's Swachhta Abhiyan Made Mathura Clean, Raised Awareness About Cleanliness

(MENAFN- IANS) Mathura, Oct 4 (IANS) Streets and roads in the holy city of Mathura are cleaner and garbage-free, thanks to Prime Narendra Modi's 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' which he launched on October 2, 2014, commemorating Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

In its initial days when the Prime Minister himself held a broom in his hands to promote cleanliness, critics including the Opposition leaders raised questions on the initiative but soon, people started realising the value of cleanliness and hygiene and started joining it, making the initiative a mass movement.

People not only joined the Prime Minister's Swachhta Abhiyan but also collectively vowed to contribute to this campaign by cleaning roads, lanes and public places in their vicinity. People today not only avoid littering but also try to keep public places clean.

As the Swachh Bharat Mission marks its decade, people are praising Prime Minister Modi for launching the iconic initiative.

Local resident Vishnu said that the Swachhta Abhiyan has made a lot of difference in Mathura. Earlier, cleanliness was not given attention but now, people pay special attention to it. A lot has changed in the last 10 years. Now garbage is not seen on the roads.

Another localite Shashikant said that people are inspired by the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan launched by Prime Minister Modi and there has been a lot of difference here. Cleanliness is being done and people are becoming aware of its importance.

Mathura city resident Vinod Kumar said that the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has raised awareness among people. There used to be garbage on the roads. But, now there is no garbage. Municipal corporation employees come from time to time to pick up garbage. People are very impressed by the Prime Minister's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and are continuously cooperating in this campaign. Now there is cleanliness all around.