Trump Claims He Can Achieve Fair Peace Agreement Between Ukraine And Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. presidential candidate Donald expressed confidence that he can broker a fair agreement between Ukraine and Russia to end the war.

Following his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump shared his thoughts in a comment to Fox News , as reported by Ukrinform.

"I've learned a lot, but I think I haven't changed (my point of view – ed.) from the same point that we both want to see this end (of war – ed.) and we both want to see a fair deal made," Trump stated.

At the same time, he expressed certainty that such an agreement will be fair and happen at the right time.

While currently focused on his election campaign, Trump emphasized that if he wins, a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia would be reached "very quickly."

“The President (Zelensky – ed.) wants it to stop, and I'm sure President Putin wants it to stop, and it's a good combination. So we want to have a fair deal for everybody,” President Trump stressed.

When asked what he means by a "fair" deal, Trump said it was too early to provide details, calling the situation "a complicated puzzle" that will be solved in time.

Also, Trump did not rule out the possibility of another meeting with Zelensky in the near future.

As previously reported, Zelensky emphasized the need for a just peace following his meeting with Trump, stating that he relies on the U.S. leadership to pressure Putin to stop the war.