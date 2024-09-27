FM, Swedish Counterpart Chair 9Th Ministerial Meeting To Mobilize Support For UNRWA

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Sept. 27 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi and Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Stenergard chaired, yesterday, the ninth ministerial meeting to mobilize support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).During the meeting, which took place in New York on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Safadi stressed that in addition to responding to all the false accusations Israel has been promoting in its attempt to close down UNRWA, the ministerial meeting to support the organization is a sign of the international community's confidence in UNRWA and its crucial role in helping Palestinian refugees. This is a step toward ending the Palestinian cause and the refugee issue.Declaring that "Every dollar sent to UNRWA means saving a life," Safadi urged the international community to translate its strong will which resulted in a vast majority renewing UNRWA's mandate into actionable steps and financial and political support.Safadi stated that the international community must confront a member state that grants itself the authority to classify UNRWA as a terrorist organization, in flagrant violation of international law, international humanitarian law, and pertinent UN resolutions, at a joint news conference with Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), held following the meeting.Furthermore, Safadi took part in the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee (AHLC) ministerial meeting, which was presided over by Norway.Safadi commended Norway's stance in favor of the two-state solution and its initiative in extending financial assistance to Palestine by virtue of its chairmanship of the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee (AHLC) at the meeting.Because Israel is besieging the Palestinian economy and restricting the provision of necessities of life, Safadi emphasized the necessity to help the Palestinian economy. This calls for an international attitude that supports the Palestinian people and gives them a fair living.In order to achieve economic stability for the Palestinian Authority, which suffers from the seizures of its funds, and peace, Safadi emphasized that the two must be combined. This calls for the establishment of a political environment that starts with establishing a framework for the creation of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 lines, with occupied Jerusalem as its capital.During the ministerial meeting on "The situation in Gaza and the implementation of the two-state solution as a way to achieve just and comprehensive peace," which was organized by the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee, which is responsible for international action to end the war on Gaza, Safadi emphasized that Israel has crossed all boundaries and is currently enjoying international immunity, in addition to having crossed all boundaries in terms of killing, destroying, and breaking international law. In order to do this, it must be forced to renounce its violations of international law and international humanitarian law, cease its war against Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, and put an end to the humanitarian crisis it is producing. It must also be lifted from international immunity.Safadi called for the international community to impose sanctions on Israel, pointing out that the country has disregarded resolutions from the UN General Assembly, UN Security Council, and International Court of Justice. He stated: "The European Union can impose sanctions, and the UN Security Council can impose sanctions under Chapter VII, and stop supplying Israel with weapons." In order to enforce peace and represent the Palestinian state, Safadi emphasized the importance of respecting the state of Palestine and granting Palestine full membership in the UN. He also emphasized the necessity to avoid handing over the future of the region to the most radical Israeli government in Israeli history.Moreover, Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, and Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky met with Safadi. During their discussions, they talked about regional developments, efforts to halt Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon, and the dangerous escalation in the West Bank, as well as bilateral relations and how to further them in various domains.