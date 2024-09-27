Rezolve.Ai Recognized In The Gartner® Hype Cycletm For ITSM, 2024 In Virtual Support Agent Category

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rezolve recognized in the Gartner® Hype CycleTM for ITSM, 2024 in Virtual Support Agent category

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rezolve, a leader among GenAI enabled employee support products, today announced its recognition as a Sample Vendor in the 2024 Gartner Hype Cycle for IT Service Management (ITSM), specifically in the Virtual Support Agent category. Rezolve is one of only six vendors identified in this review.

Gartner Hype Cycles provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications, and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities. We believe that this recognition underscores Rezolve's position in the rapidly evolving field of ITSM and its transformative role in the ITSM landscape, particularly in virtual support agents.

"We believe our acknowledgment in the Gartner Hype Cycle for IT Service Management, specifically in the Virtual Support Agent category, reflects our commitment to innovation in GenAI-powered support solutions," said Saurabh Kumar, CEO of Rezolve. "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop technology that transforms the way organizations provide support, both through virtual agents and modern ITSM capabilities, and we're proud to see this effort recognized."

Manish Sharma, CRO of Rezolve, added, "In our view, this recognition comes at a time when businesses are increasingly looking for efficient, GenAI-driven support solutions within their ITSM frameworks. We're proud to be recognized in this category, helping organizations improve both their support capabilities and ITSM processes to enhance customer satisfaction."

Udaya Reddy, CTO of Rezolve, commented on the technical aspects: "Our focus has always been on developing cutting-edge AI technology that can truly understand and address user needs within the ITSM context. We believe this recognition validates our approach and motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in virtual support and IT service management. Because of our specialization in the ITSM space, Rezolve is uniquely positioned to deliver innovative and advanced use cases."

Modern ITSM from Rezolve

Rezolve's GenAI-powered virtual support agent technology is at the core of its modern ITSM platform , which integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Teams. The platform leverages advanced Agentic AI to deliver accurate enterprise knowledge, advanced troubleshooting and triaging, and automation through low-code/no-code solutions. Additionally, Rezolve offers a modern service catalog, problem management, and easy case management, all designed to streamline IT operations and improve user experiences.

Organizations using Rezolve's ITSM solution can expect to deflect 25-35% of tickets within the first 3-6 months of going live, providing 24/7 support that enhances both IT efficiency and employee satisfaction.

Rezolve continues to invest in research and development to enhance its AI capabilities and expand its offerings, ensuring that its clients are equipped with the most advanced tools to meet the demands of modern IT support and service management.

For more information about Rezolve and its virtual agent and ITSM solutions, visit .

Gartner, Hype Cycle for ITSM, 2024, By Siddharth Shetty, Chris Laske, 17 June 2024.

GARTNER and HYPE CYCLE are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Rezolve

Rezolve is a leading GenAI-enabled ITSM solution designed to empower IT support teams through advanced automation and AI-driven insights. Integrated with both Microsoft Teams and Slack, Rezolve offers a comprehensive suite of tools that enhance efficiency, reduce ticket volumes by 25-35% and deliver exceptional employee experience. Not just another ITSM solution, Rezolve is the GenAI Sidekick for your IT support heroes, transforming IT support and leading the future of ITSM by leaving legacy solutions behind.

