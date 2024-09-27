Flexible Pet Care Packaging Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Flexible Pet Care Packaging Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The flexible pet care packaging market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.39 billion in 2023 to $9.12 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to consumer convenience, product differentiation, sustainability concerns, portability and lightweight packaging, resealable features, safety and tamper-resistance.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Flexible Pet Care Packaging Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The flexible pet care packaging market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in premium pet products, preference for sustainable materials, focus on recyclability, hygiene and freshness preservation, interactive packaging experiences.

Growth Driver Of The Flexible Pet Care Packaging Market

Rising pet ownership is expected to propel the growth of the flexible pet care packaging market going forward. Pet ownership refers to any individual who has custody of or owns a dog, cat, or other domestic pet. More individuals are adopting dogs as a result of demographic shifts and increased income levels which increases the demand for pet care products and packaging.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Flexible Pet Care Packaging Market Share?

Key players in the market include Amcor PLC, Aptar Group Inc., Ardagh Group SA, Coveris Holdings SA, Crown Holdings Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation, Mondi Group PLC, ProAmpac LLC, Sonoco Products Company, Kendall Packaging Corporation, Formell Industries Inc., Ball Corporation, Bemis Company Inc., Berry Plastics Corporation, Gateway Packaging Pty Ltd., Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Greif Inc., Printpack Inc., WestRock Company, American Packaging Corporation, Silgan Holdings Inc., Berlin Packaging LLC, Interflex Group Inc., Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, TCL Packaging Ltd., The InterFlex Group Inc., NNZ Group B.V., Huhtamaki OYJ, Winpak Ltd., Sealed Air Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group, DS Smith PLC, Scholle Ipn Corporation, Glenroy Inc., Uflex Ltd., Wipak Group, Flextrus AB.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Flexible Pet Care Packaging Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the flexible pet care packaging market are adopting strategic investments, such as Amcor PLC's investment in ePac Flexible Packaging LLC, aiming to raise the percentage of Amcor's minority stake in ePac Holdings LLC. Amcor PLC has announced a strategic investment of up to $45 million in ePac Flexible Packaging, expanding on the company's prior investment of $10 to $15 million in ePac. The investment involves a minority stake in ePac Holdings LLC as well as money for one or more ePac franchise locations.

How Is The Global Flexible Pet Care Packaging Market Segmented?

1) By Packaging: Cans, Bags and Pouches, Folding Cartons, Tubes, Blister Packs, Plastic Bottles and Jars

2) By Material: Plastic, Paper and Paperboard, Metal, Other Packaging Materials

3) By Application: Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen

4) By End Use: Cats, Dogs, Birds, Other End Uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Flexible Pet Care Packaging Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Flexible Pet Care Packaging Market Definition

Flexible pet care packaging are defined as any container or portion of a container whose shape can easily change while filled or while being used for pet care packaging products.

Flexible Pet Care Packaging Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global flexible pet care packaging market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Flexible Pet Care Packaging Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on flexible pet care packaging market size, flexible pet care packaging market drivers and trends, flexible pet care packaging market major players and flexible pet care packaging market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

