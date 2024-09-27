Flow Cytometry Market Is Anticipated To Reach USD 11.21 Billion By 2033

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global flow cytometry size is rising from USD 5.70 billion in 2024 to USD 11.21 billion by 2033 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.80% from 2024 to 2033. The flow cytometry market is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing number of projects. Ottawa, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global flow cytometry market size was valued at USD 5.31 billion in 2023 and is predicted to surpass around USD 11.21 billion by 2033, According to Precedence Research.

Flow cytometry has become a common cytological diagnostic method for cancers and immunodeficiency disorders due to the rising popularity of both autologous and allogeneic stem cell therapies. Major players in the market are investing heavily in new product development. Digital signal processing has revolutionized flow cytometry, which is commonplace even among small research and peripheral laboratories. The rising incidence of HIV/AIDS and cancer, the increasing application of flow cytometry techniques in research, and the development of flow cytometry software are major factors contributing to the expansion of the flow cytometry market.

Product 2021 2022 2023 Instruments 1,625.5 1,740.5 1,865.2 Cell Analyzers 1,072.5 1,148.7 1,231.4 Cell Sorters 553.0 591.8 633.8 Reagents & Consumables 1,389.4 1,493.0 1,605.8 Accessories 380.2 408.2 438.7 Software 556.2 595.2 637.5 Services 679.9 723.2 769.9

Global Flow Cytometry Market, By Technology 2021-2023 (USD Million)

Technology 2021 2022 2023 Cell-based 3,466.1 3,713.1 3,981.4 Bead-based 1,165.1 1,246.9 1,335.7

Global Flow Cytometry Market, By End-Use 2021-2023 (USD Million)

End-Use 2021 2022 2023 Universities 1,204.6 1,289.6 1,381.9 Research Institutions 1,038.8 1,114.0 1,195.8 Pharmaceutical companies 931.8 998.4 1,070.9 Biotech 828.5 885.9 948.0 Other Institutions 627.5 672.1 720.5

Flow Cytometry Market Highlights



Asia-Pacific flow cytometry market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.

North America market accounted revenue share of 39.78% in 2023.

Based on product, the reagents & consumables segment is expected to reach at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2033.

Based on technology, the bead-based segment is expanding at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period 2024 to 2033.

Based on application, the clinical segment is predicted to hit at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2024 to 2033. Based on end user, the pharmaceutical companies segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2033.

Why did North America lead the flow cytometry market in 2023?

North America dominated the flow cytometry market in 2023. This is mainly attributed to its well-established healthcare system and pharmaceutical industry. The rising research activities in the region boost the demand for cytometry solutions. In addition, with the rising prevalence of cancer, regional governments are investing heavily in introducing novel treatment options, contributing to the regional market growth.

The U.S. flow cytometry market size was valued at USD 1.88 billion in 2023 and is expected to be worth around USD 3.98 billion by 2033, rising at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2033.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This growth is supported by the rising instances of chronic and infectious diseases and the rapid expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry . Regional market players are further investing in research strategies to advance flow cytometry solutions, which boosts the market. In addition, the rising number of research & development projects and expansion of the healthcare infrastructure bolster the market growth in Asia Pacific.

In May 2023, Sysmex Corporation launched its Clinical Flow Cytometry System XF-1600, Sample Preparation System PS-10, and related products in Japan, allowing laboratories to automate the entire flow cytometry testing process, contributing to higher efficiency and testing standardization.



Scope of Flow Cytometry Market

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 5.70 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 11.21 Billion Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024 to 2033 Product

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

Accessories

Software Services Technology

Cell-based Bead-based Application

Research

Industrial Clinical End-Use

Commercial Organizations

Academic Institutes

Hospitals Clinical Testing Labs Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Flow Cytometry Market Segmental Analysis

Product Insights

The instruments segment dominated the flow cytometry market in 2023, accounting for a large market share. Using automatic flow cytometry-based diagnostic devices enhances research accuracy. Technological advancements led to the development of advanced cytometers. Furthermore, market players are focusing on developing cutting-edge instruments, which propels the growth of the segment.

In June 2023, BD launched an automated instrument for clinical diagnostics using flow cytometry, improving standardization and reproducibility in cellular diagnostics through a walkaway workflow solution.



Technology Insights

The cell-based segment dominated the market with the largest market share in 2023. With the emphasis on studying cellular processes, performing in vitro assays has become an essential activity in drug development and determining cell functional characteristics.

Multi-parameter flow cytometry is an example of this technological progression, which is expected to contribute positively to the demand for cell-based assays. This technology is used to understand disease mechanisms and to conduct clinical trials in which various types of cells, such as cancer cells, endothelial cells, cancer stem cells, and blood progenitor cells, are used.

Application Insights

The research segment dominated the flow cytometry market in 2023. This is primarily due to the rising investments by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in cancer and infectious diseases research. Flow cytometry, as a low-cost diagnostic method, has many advantages, such as quick analysis, speed, precision, and flexibility. It can identify and quantify many chemical components at the rate of tens of thousands of cells per second, analyzing lipids, proteins, DNA, and even RNA. Furthermore, flow cytometry may be used for cell cycle characterization and drug development research as well as for phenotypic studies of microbial cells and flow cytometry of water.

End-user Insights

The commercial organizations segment captured the major share of the market in 2023. Commercial organizations often have enough resources to invest in advanced instruments and research and are investing in developing novel therapies.

Moreover, the rising collaborations between these organizations and healthcare institutions to develop personalized therapeutic approaches boost the segment.

What are the dynamics of Flow Cytometry Market?

Driver

Strategic product development accelerating the growth of flow cytometry market

Key players are increasingly focusing on developing innovative products. One of them is the introduction of the Semrock series of NanopedeTM Optical Filters by IDEX Health & Science for flow cytometry applications. This move aims to maintain a balance between instrument pricing and optical filter functionality. Furthermore, BD Biosciences unveiled its CellView technology, which fuses fluorescent scanning and high-throughput microscopy imaging with flow cytometry. This methodology categorizes individual cells using phenotypic and protein markers at a rate of 15,000 cells per second.

Restraint

Process complexity hampering the growth of the flow cytometry market

Flow cytometry is a method employed in preclinical and clinical tests and in research and discovery for multivariate analysis of several particles per second. Nonetheless, its development and validation can be challenging due to a lack of uniform cellular reference materials. Thus, it is necessary to understand the exact flow cytometry assay to conduct appropriate validation. Most of the characteristics, such as accuracy and repeatability, are ignored in preclinical and clinical studies, and validation guidelines are absent.

Opportunity

Adoption of flow cytometry in bioengineering and academics

The bioengineering field is experiencing remarkable growth in various sectors, which include stem cell therapy, the development of drugs, and cell culture. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and the need for sophisticated cancer screening instruments fuel market growth. Flow cytometry is a technique used in cell biology and molecular diagnostics for cell characterization, including detection of cell surface markers, cell classification, and determining cell stage and lineage. It is used in academic fields like molecular biology, immunology, pathology, plant sciences, and marine biology.

In January 2024, the Columbia Stem Cell Initiative (CSCI) constituted at Columbia University aims to advance stem cell biology and tissue regeneration and develop therapies for various diseases through its Stem Cell and Flow Cytometry Core Facilities.



Browse More Insights:

Stem Cells Market: The global stem cells market size was USD 15 billion in 2023, accounted for USD 16.73 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach around USD 48.83 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2024 to 2034.

Oncology Market : The global oncology market size was USD 201.80 billion in 2023, calculated at USD 225.01 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 668.26 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2024 to 2034.

In Vitro Diagnostics Market : The global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market size was accounted for USD 107.77 billion in 2023 and it is expected to hit around USD 128.33 billion by 2033 with a registered CAGR of 2.6% from 2024 to 2033.

Drug Discovery Market: The global drug discovery market size was valued at US$ 55.46 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth around US$ 133.11 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Cell Therapy Market: The global cell therapy market was valued at USD 14.52 billion in 2023 and it is expected to hit USD 97 billion by 2033, poised to grow at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.

Clinical Trials Market: The global clinical trials market size was valued at USD 57.37 billion in 2023 and is predicted to hit USD 90.59 bn by 2033 with a registered CAGR of 4.67% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.

Flow Cytometry Market Key Companies



Dickinson and Company

Luminex Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Becton

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Apogee Flow Systems Ltd.

Sony Biotechnology, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Sysmex Corporation Stratedigm, Inc.

Recent News



In March 2023, Becton Dickinson (BD) Holdings and the Agency for Science, Technology, and Research, Singapore's R&D agency, announced the expansion of their research partnership focusing on deep immunophenotyping of human tissues using flow cytometry for positive healthcare outcomes. In February 2022, BD Life Sciences - Biosciences conducted a User Group Conference "Advances in Clinical Flow Cytometry (ACFC)" on the occasion of World Cancer Day.

Market Segmentation

By Product



Instruments



Cell Analyzers

Cell Sorters

Reagents & Consumables

Accessories

Software Services



By Technology



Cell-based Bead-based

By Application



Research



Pharmaceutical





Drug Discovery





Stem Cell



In Vitro Toxicity



Apoptosis



Cell Sorting



Cell Cycle Analysis



Immunology

Cell Viability

Industrial

Clinical



Cancer



Organ Transplantation



Immunodeficiency Hematology

By End-Use



Commercial Organizations

Academic Institutes

Hospitals Clinical Testing Labs

By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



