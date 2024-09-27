Global Exterminating And Pest Control Services Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Exterminating And Pest Control Services Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Exterminating And Pest Control Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / --

The exterminating and pest control services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $81.44 billion in 2023 to $87.67 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to health and safety concerns, regulatory compliance, urbanization and population density, food safety standards, climate conditions.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Exterminating And Pest Control Services Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The exterminating and pest control services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $116.74 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to eco-friendly pest control methods, globalization of food supply chains, integrated pest management (IPM), rising consumer expectations, advancements in pest control technologies.

Growth Driver Of The Exterminating And Pest Control Services Market

The increasing prevalence of pest-borne diseases is expected to propel the growth of the exterminating and pest control services market going forward. Vector-borne diseases, often known as pest-borne diseases, are human illnesses caused by parasites, viruses, and bacteria transmitted by vectors. Effective pest control measures such as exterminating and pest control involve reducing the population of these vectors, either by eliminating their breeding grounds or by killing adult insects through the use of insecticides or other interventions

Which Market Players Are Steering the Exterminating And Pest Control Services Market Growth ?

Key players in the market include Rentokil Initial PLC, Rollins Inc., Anticimex Group, Dodson Pest Control Inc., Ecolab Inc., Massey Services Inc., ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc., Arrow Exterminators Inc., The Terminix International, Bayer AG, BASF SE, Syngenta AG, FMC Corporation, Lloyd Pest Control Ltd., Apex Pest Control Inc., Environmental Pest Service LLC, Senske Inc., Anderson Pest Solutions, Aptive Environmental, Bulwark Exterminating LLC, Orkin LLC, Pest Defense Solutions, Truly Nolen of America Inc., Western Exterminator Company, Cook's Pest Control Inc., Clark Pest Control, JP Pest Services, Plunkett's Pest Control, Rose Pest Solutions, Wil-Kil Pest Control, American Pest Management Inc., Catseye Pest Control, Critter Control Inc.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Exterminating And Pest Control Services Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the market are entering into strategic partnerships to offer exterminating and pest control services. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

How Is The Global Exterminating And Pest Control Services Market Segmented?

1) By Control Method: Chemical, Mechanical, Biological, Other Control Methods

2) By Pest Type: Insect, Termite, Rodents, Other Pest Types

3) By Application: Commercial, Residential, Industrial

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Exterminating And Pest Control Services Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Exterminating And Pest Control Services Market Definition

Extermination is concerned with eradicating the immediate pest infestation by killing the pests, whereas pest control is concerned with not only eliminating the current pest infestation but also preventing re-infestation. It is used to manage a wide range of pests and disease vectors, including mosquitoes, ticks, rats, and mice.

