Fatima Latifova
The COP29 event, which will take place in November, is not only
of great significance for Azerbaijan but for the entire Caucasus
region. Discussing a topic as crucial as the climate crisis in
Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, carries its own special meaning.
The gathering of world leaders to seek solutions to this issue,
which is more critical than war, peace, and economics, naturally
conflicts with the interests of many organisations.
Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29 stems from its unique progress and
achievements in the Caucasus region. Given that 95% of its economy
advances through oil and gas revenues, Azerbaijan's boldness and
determination in taking on the difficult commitment of
transitioning to green energy displeases those who oppose Baku.
Despite four years passing since the 44-day Second Garabagh War,
in which Azerbaijan's military achieved victory with great heroism,
individuals and groups who still promote the fake republic of
artsakh, ignoring international law, history, and humanity, include
Nubar Afeyan, co-founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative. He
expressed regret that COP29 is being held in Baku while "artsakh's"
former "leaders" are imprisoned in the city, calling Azerbaijan's
hosting of the conference a "terrible irony."
It is curious that many politicians and pro-Armenian
organisations, following Afeyan's example, are particularly trying
to tarnish and discredit COP29. They cannot hide the deep sense of
envy they harbour. Those demanding the release of the separatists
imprisoned in Azerbaijan should first explain why those separatists
tried to establish their own state on Azerbaijani territory.
Those who remain silent about the looting of Azerbaijani lands
by Armenians for 30 years, the desecration of monuments and
religious sites, the displacement of 1 million Azerbaijanis from
their homes, and the massacres like Khojaly and Meshali, still
shamelessly attempt to protect the so-called "Republic of
Artsakh."
Despite the torture and humiliation inflicted on Azerbaijanis by
Armenians, today, Azerbaijan is still willing to sign a peace
agreement with Armenia under the simplest conditions. However, as
of last night, the Armenian army, by shelling Azerbaijan's borders,
once again demonstrated its approach to peace and humanity.
Those who ignore all these facts and hastily claim that
Azerbaijan is incapable of hosting COP29 should first consider the
damage Armenia is causing to the environment.
Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant
Since 1976, Armenia's Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has
been operating with outdated technologies. The uncertainty in
Yerevan's economy, politics, and governance makes the operation of
the NPP even more dangerous, and despite being deemed unfit for
use, it continues to function, further exacerbating regional
tensions.
Given that the world is still grappling with the consequences of
the 1986 Chernobyl disaster and the 2011 Fukushima NPP accident in
Japan, the continued existence of the Metsamor threat paints a
frightening picture.
While Azerbaijan is currently striving for a green energy
transition, the ill-informed opinions of several pro-Armenian
businessmen, and even accusations against the state are
laughable.
As for the separatists whose release is being demanded, the
Azerbaijani government cannot treat individuals who occupied its
lands and tried to establish a fake state, only to play the victim
when cornered, in a more humane manner. Given that the fate of
around 4,000 Azerbaijanis has remained unknown since the First
Garabagh War, the separatists, who have been repeatedly visited by
International Red Cross Committee (ICRC) representatives and live
in safe conditions in Baku's prisons, are in far better conditions.
After all, the children, women, and elderly who were captured 30
years ago, and never desired war, committed none of the crimes that
these separatists did.
Yet again, particularly on September 27th, the Remembrance Day
marking the start of the Patriotic War, there are provocations
aimed at Azerbaijan on the border, in the media, and in politics.
However, these attempts at provocation, as always, end in failure.
The reality is that Azerbaijan has liberated its lands from
occupation and is currently carrying out various infrastructure
projects in Garabagh. The reality is that COP29 will take place in
Azerbaijan after being held in Abu Dhabi. The only thing that
pro-Armenian organisations and individuals can do about this is to
make absurd statements to the media and try to garner attention by
using Azerbaijan's name again.
