Uber Eats Partners With Spirit Halloween Across North America

Uber Eats x Spirit Halloween

Uber apps add Spirit Halloween for on-demand delivery of holiday costumes and seasonal decor across the United States and Canada.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER ) announced a new partnership with Spirit Halloween, North America's largest Halloween retailer, to further its mission of helping consumers get anything* delivered on-demand. Halloween fans across the United States and Canada can now shop Spirit Halloween on Uber Eats, Postmates and the Uber app for all of their Halloween needs.

In 2024 Spirit Halloween is opening a record-breaking 1,525 locations, offering a variety of costumes and accessories for the whole family, along with exclusive décor and animatronics items. The Spirit Halloween catalog will be available to shop on Uber at the same prices consumers will find in-store. As always, Uber One members will benefit from $0 Delivery Fee and 5% discount on all Spirit Halloween orders with a $35 minimum purchase†. And all consumers will benefit from up to 40% off their next Spirit Halloween order of $50 or more through Halloween† †. Terms apply. See app for details.

"The holiday season officially kicks off this time of year, and households across the country are looking to on-demand delivery to get what's needed-now," said Beryl Sanders, Director of US Grocery & Retail partnerships at Uber. "That's one of the reasons we're most excited to bring Spirit Halloween to Uber Eats and our other Uber apps to make costumes and other Halloween must-haves a cinch. As a working mom I know how crucial that last minute face paint or mask can be on the morning of the school parade or the hour before trick-or-treating starts, and I'm thrilled we'll be able to meet that demand at Uber."

Spirit Halloween joins a growing number of retailers including Big Lots, Lowe's, Michael's, Party City and more who use Uber's apps to reach new customers-furthering the Uber Eats mission to help consumers get (almost!) anything* delivered on-demand. In the U.S. and around the world, Uber is uniquely poised to meet consumers' growing desire to save time and get more of what they need delivered on-demand within hours-if not minutes-rather than days.



*Not literally anything. Item availability varies by market.

†Taxes and fees may still apply. See app for membership details.

Promo expires on (2024-10-31) 11:59PM PDT. Promo valid for 40% off (up to $35) orders of $50 or more (before taxes and fees) from Spirit Halloween. Discount available on your next order only. Valid only for those who received it directly from Uber. Taxes and fees still apply. Offer may not be combined with other offers (except for applicable Uber One member promos). Terms are subject to change. Pickup orders excluded. Other exclusions may apply. See app for details.

About Uber



Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 52 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

