Robles Bioceutics Files Landmark Patent On First-In-Class Cosmetic Rejuvenation Product Glowselletm

Regenerative Dermatology Company Succeeds in Increasing Exosome Quantity and Quality by Toll Like Receptor Manipulation
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robles BioCeutics, a regenerative dermatology company, announced today the submission of patent application #63/695,813, titled "Activated Stem Cell Derived Products for Stimulation of Skin Regeneration." Filed by
Knobbe Martens, one of the nation's leading intellectual property law firms, the application covers both the composition of matter and the production methodologies for a key ingredient in the company's GlowselleTM regenerative cream.
In contrast to traditional methods that utilize products derived from stem cells in a resting state, Robles BioCeutics has demonstrated that products isolated from "activated" stem cells possess significantly higher regenerative activity. Specifically, the company's approach has shown up to 10 times higher production of therapeutic exosomes and growth factors compared to standard adipose-derived stem cells, which are the industry norm. This breakthrough underscores the company's commitment to advancing the science of skincare through innovative solutions that address the root causes of skin aging.
"This patent filing reflects the passion and effort our team has put into developing something we're very proud of and believe will have a real impact," said Maria Robles, President and CEO of Robles BioCeutics. "GlowselleTM is more than just an anti-aging cream; it represents a new paradigm in regenerative dermatology, and this patent is a crucial step in protecting our innovative approach as we continue to expand our product offerings."
GlowselleTM, the company's flagship product, replicates an injury signal in the lab, activating the body's own stem cells to promote the natural production of essential growth factors and exosomes. This unique process enhances skin health and beauty from within, setting a new standard for efficacy and safety in the skincare industry.
Robles BioCeutics plans to leverage this patent to further its research and development efforts, bringing new and innovative products to the market that cater to the diverse needs of women seeking to maintain their skin's health and natural beauty.
About Robles BioCeutics
Robles BioCeutics is a regenerative dermatology company
dedicated to developing science-driven, effective solutions for skin health and beauty. Founded by Maria Robles, the company's mission is to harness the power of advanced biotechnology to create products that support the skin's natural regenerative processes. With a focus on innovation and efficacy, Robles BioCeutics aims to empower women to maintain their health and beauty through cutting-edge, science-based skincare solutions.
