Neighbor Reveals 2024 Ranking Of The Most Neighborly Cities In America

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Neighbor Day (September 28), Neighbor-the leading peer-to-peer storage and parking marketplace-unveils the results of its fifth annual "Most Neighborly Cities in America " ranking. To establish the grading criteria, Neighbor surveyed 1,000 individuals on how they define neighborliness. The most common factors included charitable contributions, volunteer participation, and community engagement.

Map of the 25 Most Neighborly Cities

In addition to an overall winner, Neighbor added subcategories by population. After all, community engagement and spirit thrive across cities of all sizes. Claiming the top spots as the "Most Neighborly City in America" by metro area are:



Seattle, WA (Large City). Seattle's high charitable giving, voter turnout, and innovative community programs propelled it to the top of the large cities category. Despite recent narratives, Seattle's violent crime rate is middle of the pack for large cities which led to only a small impact on its overall ranking.

Colorado Springs, CO (Medium City). Taking the top overall winner and medium-sized metro for 2024. Colorado Springs stands out for its packed community event calendar as well as its high rankings in both volunteerism and voter turnout. Provo, UT (Small City). The winner for small cities. Provo's strong commitment to the community is clear from its emphatic support of local businesses and volunteer programs.

"In a time where social media often amplifies our differences, real-world neighborliness is making a surprising comeback,"

said Joseph Woodbury, CEO of Neighbor. "Our data shows that despite the divisive narratives we often hear, Americans are actually craving and creating stronger local communities. This is especially crucial during this polarizing election season when loneliness and division seem to be on the rise. At Neighbor, we're all about building a network of community thinkers who are willing to help their neighbors in small and meaningful ways."

Top 5 Most Neighborly Large Cities:

Seattle, WAPhoenix, AZTampa, FLEl Paso, TXPortland, OR

Top 5 Most Neighborly Medium Cities:

Colorado Springs, COMadison, WIVirginia Beach, VADes Moines, IARichmond, VA

Top 5 Most Neighborly Small Cities:

Provo, UTOgden, UTRochester, NYHarrisburg, PAAugusta, GA

2024's Overall Most Neighborly Cities in America

Colorado Springs, COMadison, WIVirginia Beach, VADes Moines, IAProvo, UTOgden, UTRochester, NYSeattle, WARichmond, VAMinneapolis, MN

Mayor Yemi of Colorado Springs said, "I'm incredibly proud and honored that Colorado Springs has been ranked the most neighborly city in the United States. Strong communities are built on the foundation of connectedness, where neighbors get to know, uplift, and support each other. One way we've promoted the spirit of neighborliness is our 1,000 Neighborhood Gatherings initiative, where we challenged residents to connect in meaningful ways-whether through lively block parties or casual hangouts. This initiative is about connecting and activating our community, all in the spirit of addressing loneliness. We are on a mission to build a city of great neighbors."

Neighbor also surveyed 1,000 Americans on what they consider "neighborly"-turns out people have stronger connections with their neighbors than you might think:



Importance of Community: 60% of Americans rated living in a neighborly community as either "very high" or "high" priority when choosing where to live, emphasizing that people still highly value close-knit connections. Supportive Networks: Nearly 65% of people feel they can rely on their neighbors for help when needed.

About Neighbor

Founded in 2017, Neighbor is a community marketplace based in Silicon Slopes, Utah. The company connects people with unused space in their garages, basements, and driveways to renters looking for closer and more affordable self-storage or parking. One neighbor saves money, while the other is able to earn thousands of dollars per year from their unused space. Neighbor is the first storage provider in history to serve renters in all 50 states, with availability across cities, suburbs and rural areas. Neighbor's investors include leaders in real estate and marketplaces, including Andreessen Horowitz, Fifth Wall, and the CEOs of marketplace businesses DoorDash, Uber, Overstock and StockX.

