World Tourism Day: 100 Solutions Shaping The Future Of Sustainable Travel

Solutions from more than 35 countries are featured in 100 Innovations. Pictured: Greenland, Ride4AWoman (Uganda), Kangaroo Island, Block Island, New Brunswick, Auckland, Faroe Islands, Puerto Rico, Shipshewanna, Madison

100 Travel Innovations launches on World Day

Global Destinations Unite to Showcase Travel Innovations Spanning Six Continents

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On World Tourism Day, Destination Think proudly unveils 100 Travel Innovations, a groundbreaking initiative that highlights how global collaboration is reshaping the future of travel. With support from destinations around the world, this project emphasizes practical solutions to the environmental, economic, and social challenges faced by communities and the planet.

Presented as a dynamic online mosaic, the collection provides travelers and destinations with real-world examples aimed at inspiring meaningful change. These innovations, rooted in travel and tourism, showcase diverse initiatives-from urban sustainability in Copenhagen to climate action in New Zealand, cultural preservation in the Cook Islands, and Indigenous-led stewardship on Vancouver Island-demonstrating the industry's potential to drive positive transformation both at home and through travel choices.

“Travel as we know it must evolve, and the best way to accelerate that transformation is through collaboration," said Rodney Payne, CEO at Destination Think. "100 Travel Innovations is about coming together to shape a future where tourism is a force for good.”

The 100 solutions featured in the project come from more than 35 countries across 6 continents. They are divided into eight categories which include biodiversity, climate resilience, job creation, cultural preservation, community prosperity, equality, modernization, and responsible tourism. As the collection grows, it will continue to provide travelers and tourism businesses with the tools they need to make more sustainable choices and lead meaningful change.

Destination Think curated innovations in collaboration with forward-thinking destination management organizations and with input from Todd Montgomery, Director of the Sustainable Tourism Lab at Oregon State University.

In tandem with the campaign, Destination Think is also hosting 24 Hours of Travel Innovation, a free online event featuring global leaders and innovators shaping the future of responsible travel. This event includes a preview of a short film that underscores the urgency for the tourism industry to drive meaningful change now and explores how collective action within the tourism industry can accelerate progress on pressing global challenges.

To explore the innovations and learn more about this collaborative effort, visit .

About Destination Think

Destination Think, founded in 2009, works with destinations around the world that are transforming tourism into a leading force for environmental, economic, and social responsibilities. Having started as an agency providing consulting and marketing services to destinations, the company has a deep understanding of the opportunities available to destinations to make the world a better place. Destination Think has shifted its focus to helping the tourism industry enact change now and bring sustainable practices to life.

Travel Beyond Trailer

