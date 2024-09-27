EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

Pyrum Innovations AG publishes figures for the first half of 2024

27.09.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pyrum Innovations AG publishes figures for the first half of 2024

Sales of EUR 708 thousand significantly above previous year's level (H1 2023: EUR 501 thousand)

Consolidated net for the period of EUR -4,787 thousand (H1 2023: EUR -4,408 thousand) Change in the Executive Board Dillingen / Saar, 27 September 2024 - Pyrum Innovations AG (“Pyrum”, the“company”, ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8) published its consolidated financial report for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2024 today. The company's half-year results and financial position continued to be largely characterised by investments at the company's headquarters in Dillingen/Saar and for orders of plant components with long delivery times for the new site in Perl-Besch, as well as investments in personnel expansion and the further development of the organisational structure. In addition, the throughput volumes in the rCB pellet plant were still below target. Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG:“We look back on an exciting and successful first half of the year at Pyrum. Our industrial-scale plant is finally in operation and the start-up phase of the new TAD 2 and TAD 3 production lines has been successful. This lays the foundation for our future development. We are currently doing everything we can to ensure that TAD 2 and 3 can soon go into continuous operation, which will also be reflected in the figures in the future. In addition, the focus is on financing further expansion.“ Sales in the first six months were EUR 708 thousand, up 41.3% on the same period of the previous year (EUR 501 thousand). With the expansion and optimisation of the plant in Dillingen progressing according to plan, own work capitalised amounted to EUR 3,614 thousand (H1 2023: EUR 7,613 thousand). The decline corresponds to the lower cost of materials required to produce own work capitalised as the level of completion of the plant expansion in Dillingen increases. As expected, total output fell by around 44% year-on-year to EUR 4,536 thousand (H1 2023: EUR 8,155 thousand) due to a lower volume of own work that can be capitalised. Other operating income more than doubled year-on-year to EUR 800 thousand (H1 2023: EUR 356 thousand). This was due to investment grants of EUR 531 thousand (EUR 151 thousand) for the creation of jobs in Dillingen resulting from the plant expansion. The consolidated net result for the period amounted to EUR -4,787 thousand (H1 2023: EUR -4,408 thousand). Available liquidity increased to EUR 9,502 thousand as of 30 June 2024 (31 December 2023: EUR 4,483 thousand) due to the payment of two further loan tranches from BASF for the construction of the plant in Perl-Besch. As a result of lower costs, the company expects earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of between EUR -10.0 million and EUR -12.0 million for 2024, which is slightly above the previously expected range of EUR -11.0 million to EUR -13.0 million.



As a result of the pelletising plant's throughput being lower than planned, the company predicts that sales will not meet the original forecast until the fourth quarter. Consequently, sales for the year as a whole are now expected to be between EUR 1.9 million and EUR 2.4 million (originally EUR 3.0 million to EUR 4.0 million). In addition, total output is also expected to be lower than planned at approx. EUR 10 million (originally between EUR 25 million and EUR 30 million). Contrary to planning, no plant purchase contract has yet been signed, as despite progress on the projects, no approval procedure necessary for a final investment decision has yet been completed. In this respect, the company is dependent on the processing times of the approval authorities. In addition, there will also be a change in the composition of Pyrum's Executive Board. When his contract expires on 15 October 2024, Michael Kapf will no longer serve as a member of the company's Executive Board for personal reasons. However, after his departure, he will remain with Pyrum Innovations AG as an employee and will continue to be primarily responsible for the company's IT. Alf Schmidt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Pyrum Innovations AG, thanks Michael Kapf on behalf of the entire Supervisory Board: 'We are extremely grateful to Michael Kapf for his dedicated and successful work over the past years since the company was founded. He has played a decisive role in making Pyrum a leading company in the field of tyre thermolysis. We are very pleased that he will remain with the company as an employee even after his departure from the Executive Board and will continue to contribute his expertise." After Michael Kapf's departure, the Executive Board of Pyrum Innovations AG will consist of CEO Pascal Klein and CFO Kai Winkelmann. Pyrum considers itself very well positioned to continue its growth course, given the current size of the company. Pyrum Innovations AG will hold an English-language webcast for investors, private shareholders and press representatives on Friday, 27 September 2024 at 10:00 a.m. CEST on the current business development. Interested parties can register to participate at . The Group Interim Report for the first half of 2024 of Pyrum Innovations AG is available on the company's website at .

About Pyrum Innovations AG Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life tyres and various plastics with its patented thermolysis technology. Pyrum's thermolysis process is largely energy self-sufficient and, according to the Fraunhofer Institute, saves significantly more CO2 emissions than today's standard recycling processes for end-of-life tyres - especially compared to incineration in cement plants - and produces new raw materials such as thermolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the thermolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the thermolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials. In addition, Pyrum has received ISO 14001 certification for its environmental management system and ISO 9001 certification for its quality management system. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been a finalist in the Grand Prix of German SMEs (Großer Preis des Mittelstandes) three times in a row. -p

Contact IR AG

Frederic Hilke

Phone: +49 221 9140 970

E-mail: ...



Pyrum Innovations AG

Dieselstraße 8

66763 Dillingen / Saar

E-mail: ...



27.09.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Pyrum Innovations AG Dieselstraße 8 66763 Dillingen/Saar Germany Phone: +49 6831 959 480 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8 WKN: A2G8ZX Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich EQS News ID: 1996831



End of News EQS News Service