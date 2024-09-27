Israel Rejects U.S. Ceasefire Proposal, Launches Extensive Strikes In Lebanon For 4Th Consecutive Day

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM/BEIRUT, Sept 27 (NNN-XINHUA) – Zionist warplanes continued their deadly across Lebanon, for the fourth consecutive day yesterday, as the regime's Prime issued a clear rejection of a ceasefire proposal by the United States and France.

The Israeli Zionist military said that, its drones targeted rocket launchers in southern Lebanon responsible for on Israeli targets. Fighter jets struck“dozens” of Hezbollah targets, including cells, launchers, and weapons storage facilities in various areas of Lebanon.

The Lebanese Health reported that, at least 60 people were killed and 81 others injured, in the Israeli Zionist airstrikes yesterday, across various regions in Lebanon.

The Zionist army conducted 115 attacks yesterday, the ministry noted, adding that, the large-scale airstrikes, which began on Monday and have previously focused on the south and east of Lebanon, have now spread to include regions in the Mount Lebanon Governorate.

According to the Israeli regime's military, Hezbollah forces launched approximately 150 rockets towards northern Israel. The regime's Magen David Adom rescue service stated that,“no casualties resulted from the rocket attacks.”

Some rockets were intercepted, but others struck communities in northern Israel, where most residents have been displaced, due to ongoing cross-border fire. In Rosh Pina, located in the Upper Galilee, a rocket hit a residential home, causing extensive damage. Fires broke out in Rosh Pina, Safed, and Birya as a result of the strikes.

Hezbollah confirmed the rocket attacks, stating that, the bombings and raids were“in defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the barbaric Israeli invasion of cities, villages, and civilians.”

During a situational assessment, Israel's military chief, Hertzi Halevi, rejected the U.S.-led ceasefire call at a UN Security Council emergency meeting.“We must continue to attack Hezbollah,” Halevi said.“We have waited for this opportunity for years.”

Netanyahu echoed this sentiment stating, Israel“will continue to strike Hezbollah with full force” until all objectives are achieved, including the safe return of northern residents to their homes.

Also yesterday, the regime's Defence Ministry announced an 8.7-billion-U.S.-dollar aid package from the United States, to support the regime's military efforts. The package includes 3.5 billion dollars for“urgent wartime procurement,” which has already been transferred to the Zionist territory, and an additional 5.2 billion dollars earmarked for air defence systems, including the Iron Dome, David's Sling, and an advanced laser defence system.

“This substantial investment will significantly strengthen critical systems, like Iron Dome and David's Sling, while supporting the continued development of an advanced high-powered laser defence system, currently in its later stages of development,” the ministry stated.

The United States has been supporting Israel since the beginning of the conflict with Hamas, on Oct 7 last year, sending at least 700 cargo planes with weapons, bombs, and ammunition, according to official Israeli regime's sources.

Israel and Hezbollah, a Lebanese armed group and political party, have been trading fire across the border since Oct 8, last year, when Hezbollah launched rockets in solidarity with Hamas.

As of yesterday, the total death toll from the Israel-Hezbollah clashes since last Oct, has reached 1,540, with injuries totaling 5,410, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

Since Monday, the Zionist regime has conducted extensive airstrikes across Lebanon, resulting in over 650 deaths and more than 2,000 injuries. The regime's military reported that it has targeted over 2,000 locations during this period. Lebanese Environment Minister, Nasser Yassin noted on Wednesday that, the bombardment has displaced more than 150,000 residents this week.

This sharp escalation has raised concerns about a potential full-scale conflict between Israel and Lebanon, with fears that other regional powers could also become involved.


