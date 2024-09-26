Karnataka Withdraws General Consent For CBI To Investigate Cases In State: 'They Are Biased...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Karnataka has decided to withdraw its general consent for the CBI to investigate cases within the state. The development came hours after a special court ordered Lokayukta probe against Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority site allotment case - setting the stage for the registration of an FIR.

“We are withdrawing open consent for CBI investigation in the state. We are expressing our concerns about the misuse of the CBI. In all the cases we have referred to the CBI, they have not filed charge sheets, leaving many cases pending. They have also refused to investigate several cases we have sent. There are numerous such instances. They are biased. That's why we are taking the decision,” said Law Minister H K Patil.

| Tirupati laddu row: Santhi Homam at Tirumala temple today, AP CM sets up SIT

The minister however insisted that the decision had been taken to“control the CBI from taking the wrong path” and had no correlation with the MUDA case. Patil also decried any links between the decision and the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation fund misappropriation case by the BJP.

As per the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, the Central Bureau of Investigation needs consent from the respective state governments to conduct investigations in their jurisdiction.

| MUDA scam: Karnataka HC rejects CM plea against Governor's approval for probe

The decision also prompted a sharp rebuke from the Opposition BJP with lawmakers dubbing it a 'shameful' turn of events .

“They (Congress) don't listen to court, their own party workers and people, so I'm surprised why didn't they do this earlier...maybe they felt that some big lawyers will come and save him (Siddaramaiah)...now they felt that this is the only way they can escape...this is very shameful, it is a matter of serious concern to the Congress high command,” said BJP MP Lahar Singh.

Meanwhile Chief Minister remained defiant and insisted that he would contest the allegations through legal means.

“There is no question of resigning, because I have done no wrong. This (charges against him) is a BJP (conspiracy). ..did the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi as the then Gujarat CM) resign in the Godhra incident as FIR was done (then)? (H D) Kumaraswamy (JDS leader) is in Narendra Modi's government, he is on bail, has he given resignation? Have they given resignation? Are they not embarrassed? I will not resign. I will fight legally,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.

| MUDA Scam Case: Siddaramaiah will be probed under Section 17A of PCA-Explained

(With inputs from agencies)